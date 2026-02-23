Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah defends The Kerala Story 2 amid fresh row: 'We're not after...'

Days before its theatrical release, The Kerala Story 2 has found itself at the centre of a storm. The trailer of the sequel to the 2023 hit, a film that was both a box-office success and a lightning rod for political debate, has triggered strong reactions across the country. Filmmakers, political leaders and social groups have raised objections, while legal notices have reportedly reached the High Court. At the heart of the debate are familiar fault lines: freedom of expression, communal harmony and the responsibility of cinema in shaping public opinion.

Amid the uproar, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah addressed the controversy on Monday, insisting that the film is not an attack on Kerala.

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah says, ‘we’re not after Kerala’

Defending the sequel, Shah said, “The film doesn’t insult Kerala or its people.” He added, “Kerala is God’s Own Country. We’re not after Kerala.” According to him, the intention of the film is to spotlight what he described as an “evil” that needs to be confronted. “We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible,” he stated.

The producer also responded to those labelling the film as divisive or politically motivated. “No matter how much you criticise us, we will continue to tell the stories of these women. Call it propaganda if you want, we stand with the victims and will continue seeking justice for them,” Shah said. He further warned against ignoring uncomfortable issues. “If you choose to remain blind to the problems of your state, they will only grow bigger,” he added.

Trailer sparks legal and political debate

The trailer release has reignited discussions that first surfaced during the release of the original film in 2023. Critics argue that such narratives risk deepening social divides, while supporters maintain that cinema has the right to explore contentious subjects.

With notices reportedly issued and petitions filed, the legal scrutiny has once again put the spotlight on how far creative freedom can extend when stories intersect with sensitive socio-political themes.

A survivor’s story at the core

Among the real-life accounts referenced by the makers is that of Tara Shahdeo, a national-level shooter whose legal battle over alleged forced conversion and deceit in marriage drew national attention. Her case is cited as one of the inspirations behind the narrative framework of the film.

As The Kerala Story 2 gears up for its February 27 release, the debate shows no signs of slowing down. Whether the film will repeat the commercial success of its predecessor or remain overshadowed by controversy remains to be seen. For now, the conversation around it is as intense as ever, extending beyond cinema halls into courtrooms and public discourse.