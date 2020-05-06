Producers Guild of India has issued a statement on Tuesday clarifying that any resumption of film shooting activities will take place only after proper consultations with government officials, medical professionals, and relevant industry bodies. The clarification came after a document of draft guidelines prepared by the Guild for the resumption of shooting activities made the rounds in the media and industry. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar Urges 'Industry Waalon' to Donate 'Dil Khol ke' For Daily Wage Earners Affected by Production Shutdown Amid COVID-19

The official statement of the Guild spokesperson was shared by film critic and Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. "A work-in-progress document prepared by the Guild of draft guidelines for the resumption of shooting activities has recently been circulating widely in the media and industry," read the statement.

"This is to clarify that this document is only an early internal draft prepared by the Guild in preparedness for the future resumption of shooting activities. Any final safety protocols and guidelines will be formalised only after comprehensive consultations with government officials, medical professionals, and relevant industry bodies," the statement added.

Any form of shooting and production work of the Indian entertainment industry has been put on hold owing to the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, the Producers Guild of India has set up a relief fund for workers affected by the shutdown.

This comes after certain media outlets reported that the guild has drafted several safety measures for shooting post the lockdown, which includes the cast and crew providing the result of their swab test before reporting on the set.

There will be temperature checks of the unit every morning, a doctor and a nurse would be present on the set for an initial period.

