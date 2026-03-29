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Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection Day 3: Ryan Goslings sci-fi thriller shows massive growth amid Dhurandhar 2 storm, total earnings reach at Rs...

Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection Day 3: Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi thriller shows massive growth amid Dhurandhar 2 storm, total earnings reach at Rs…

Project Hail Mary sees impressive growth on its third day, showing resilience at box office even with Dhurandhar 2 maintaining strong theatre presence. Fans flock to theatres for Ryan Gosling’s interstellar adventure.

Ryan Gosling’s latest sci-fi adventure, Project Hail Mary, has shown promising growth at Indian box offices despite facing stiff competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has already amassed over Rs 1,200 crore in just 10 days. The Hollywood film saw a significant jump on its third day thanks to added IMAX screenings and strong word of mouth. Fans have been flocking to theatres to watch the interstellar thriller, boosting overall collections and marking a strong start for non-IP Hollywood content in India.

How Project Hail Mary grew on Day 3?

On its third day, Project Hail Mary collected Rs 4.60 Cr net across 1,625 shows. This brings the total India gross to Rs 11.68 Cr and net collections to Rs 9.75 Cr. The day-wise breakdown shows a steady increase in audience interest, with Day 1 net at Rs 2.25 Cr across 1,324 shows with 59.9% occupancy, Day 2 net at Rs 2.90 Cr across 1,598 shows with 53.6% occupancy, and Day 3 net at Rs 4.60 Cr across 1,625 shows at 70.1% occupancy. Despite the surge from IMAX screenings, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller remains unstoppable, maintaining dominance at theatres.

Language-wise performance of Ryan Gosling’s sci fi thriller

The film performed strongest in English with Rs 4.25 Cr net and 85% occupancy across 1,130 shows on Day 3. Hindi contributed Rs 0.25 Cr at 48% occupancy across 279 shows, Tamil Rs 0.05 Cr with 27% occupancy across 85 shows and Telugu Rs 0.05 Cr with 16% occupancy across 131 shows. These numbers highlight the widespread appeal of the Ryan Gosling starrer across multiple regions.

More about Project Hail Mary

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is adapted from Andy Weir’s bestselling novel. The film features Ryan Gosling alongside Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz and Lionel Boyce. The story follows Ryland Grace waking up on a spaceship with no memory of his mission. Globally, the film has crossed USD 165 million (around Rs 1,369 Cr), including USD 110 million (Rs 910 Cr) from domestic markets. With positive audience response, the film is expected to continue strong momentum over the weekend.

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Story Highlights

Project Hail Mary collects Rs 4.60 Cr net on Day 3 in India.

Total India gross stands at Rs 11.68 Cr; net collections Rs 9.75 Cr.

IMAX screenings boost performance despite Dhurandhar 2 dominance.

Strong global performance with worldwide collections around Rs 1,369 Cr.

Project Hail Mary’s third-day performance shows steady growth amid Dhurandhar 2’s box office storm. Audience interest remains high, with strong occupancy across English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu shows. The Ryan Gosling starrer continues to prove that international sci-fi films can find a strong foothold in India when backed by strategic releases and IMAX experiences.

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