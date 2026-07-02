Project Hail Mary OTT release in India: When and where to watch Ryan Gosling’s blockbuster sci-fi film

After its successful theatrical run, Project Hail Mary is expected to make its digital debut soon. Here's the latest on its OTT release timeline, streaming platform and availability for viewers in India.

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Project Hail Mary OTT release India (PC: IMDb)

Ryan Gosling‘s sci-fi adventure Project Hail Mary is all set to begin its digital journey after enjoying a successful run in theatres. The film impressed audiences with its emotional storytelling, thrilling space adventure and strong performances, making it one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year. After weeks of speculation about its streaming debut, viewers in India finally have clarity on when they can watch the blockbuster from home. The film also generated plenty of discussion during its theatrical release, especially among fans who felt it deserved a wider IMAX rollout in the country.

Project Hail Mary OTT release in India

Project Hail Mary will begin streaming on Prime Video in India from July 3, giving audiences another chance to experience the science fiction drama after its successful theatrical run. The film is based on Andy Weir‘s bestselling novel of the same name and is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The announcement confirms that Indian viewers will be able to stream the Ryan Gosling starrer shortly after its theatrical success, making it one of the biggest Hollywood OTT releases of the month.

What is Project Hail Mary about?

The story follows Ryland Grace, a science teacher played by Ryan Gosling, who wakes up alone aboard a spaceship located light-years away from Earth. He has no memory of his identity or the mission that brought him there. As fragments of his memory slowly return, he discovers that he has been sent on a critical mission to investigate a mysterious substance responsible for causing the Sun to die.

With humanity facing extinction, Ryland must rely on his scientific knowledge, problem-solving skills and unconventional thinking to save Earth. Along the way, he forms an unexpected friendship that becomes one of the film’s emotional highlights, adding heart to its thrilling survival story. Alongside Ryan Gosling, the film features Sandra Huller, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, Milana Vayntrub and Priya Kansara in important roles.

Project Hail Mary box office performance

Project Hail Mary reached Indian theatres six days after its US release. The revised release schedule led to speculation that the makers wanted to avoid a box office clash with Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar‘s mega blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Despite the delayed Indian release, the film emerged as a major success. As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 75.26 crore net and Rs 89.51 crore gross in India. Overseas, it collected Rs 3,190 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 6,436.18 crore.

However, during its theatrical run, many moviegoers expressed disappointment that the film did not receive a wider IMAX release in India. Several fans believed its large-scale visuals and space sequences would have been best experienced on IMAX screens.

Why Project Hail Mary became a fan favourite?

Based on Andy Weir’s bestselling novel, Project Hail Mary blends science fiction with emotional storytelling, humour and survival drama. Ryan Gosling’s performance, combined with the film’s visually impressive space setting and heartfelt narrative, received positive responses from audiences around the world. The film has also been given a PG-13 rating for some thematic material and suggestive references.