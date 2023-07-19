Home

Entertainment

Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Why Has Deepika Padukone Not Joined Prabhas, Rana Daggubati in The US?

Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Why Has Deepika Padukone Not Joined Prabhas, Rana Daggubati in The US?

The team of Project K is ready for a big launch at the ongoing comic-con in San Diego. While the rest of the cast is there, Deepika Padukone will not be joining them and there's a valid reason behind the same.

Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Why Has Deepika Padukone Not Joined Prabhas, Rana Daggubati in The US?

Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Project K is going to create history in the US by being the first Indian film to feature at the San Diego Comic-Con. The entire team of the film is in the US to build the hype and launch a new video glimpse. But, not Deepika Padukone.

Trending Now

Deepika plays one of the leads in the Nag Ashwin directorial and while all the major cast members are present in the US currently, the Pathaan star is not. On Tuesday, photos of Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, and Kamal Hassan went viral from the US where they will be representing one of the most expensive films ever made in the history of Indian cinema. Deepika’s absence at the Project K launch event is evident and definitely disappointing news for the fans but there’s a valid reason behind her absence.

You may like to read

Why is Deepika Padukone Not Attending Project K Launch in The US?

Deepika is a member of SAG-AFTRA which is currently on strike in Hollywood. All the members of the joint organisation including the actors, directors, broadcast journalists and even podcasters are on strike. In what is being seen as a historic move in more than six decades, leaders of Hollywood’s actors’ union joined the screenwriters in a strike, shutting down production across the entertainment industry.

Rules For Actors During The Hollywood Strike

Union rules prevent actors from doing any interviews or promotions around the awards and they may not appear at the ceremony. The protest means a complete shut-down on the production of all kinds of entertainment including movies, TV shows, music videos, readings, rehearsals, shoots, voiceovers, fittings, trials, promotions, red carpets, podcasts, or any other work in any capacity from the writers, performers, broadcasters, podcasters, and actors among others associated with the guild. This means that Deepika, who is one of the Indian members of the guild like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will have to stay away from the promotional event of her movie in the West including the launch of Project K at San Diego Comic-con.

Project K First Glimpse o July 21

Meanwhile, Project K is going to be a big visual spectacle with a combination of science and mythology. It is believed that after playing Lord Ram in Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen playing a character with the traits of Lord Vishnu. Not much about the film is revealed except that it has been made in two parts. The first instalment will be hitting the screens worldwide on January 12 next year. Are you excited to see the video glimpse of Project K on July 21? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES