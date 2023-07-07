Home

Project K: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Sci-Fi Actioner to be Launched at San Diego Comic-Con - Check Details

Project K: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer sci-fi actioner Project K is creating a lot of buzz even before its teaser and trailer launch. The Nag Ashwin directorial is considered one of the most ambitious films in the history of Indian cinema. The movie recently got a lot of crazy fan reactions ever since the makers confirmed Kamal Haasan will be a part of the film. What is more exciting is the fact that Haasan is reuniting with his Geraftaar (1985) co-star Amitabh Bachchan after years. Bachchan, Prabhas and Disha Patani, who also plays a crucial role in Project K welcomed Haasan on-board on social media.

The makers will officially launch the sci-fi film at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con event, on July 19, 2023, Wednesday, as reported by Variety. “Project K team will host a panel named ‘This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic’ during which the film’s full title, teaser, and release date will be officially announced,” the report stated. Kamal Haasan, who portrays the antagonist as per recent media speculations will also attend the grand event. The production house, Vyjayanthi Movies also tweeted about the same. Nag Ashwin also confirmed about the launch at Comic Con. The producers in their official statement said, “This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film.”

Deepika and Disha are making their debut in Telugu cinema with Project K. It is also the first time Prabhas and Deepika are working together.

