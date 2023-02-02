Project K: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s Sci-Fi Actioner to Release in Two Installments

Home

Project K: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer Project K is one of the most awaited films from Tollywood because of its stellar cast and grand vision. The Nag Ashwin directorial being filmed in Telugu and Hindi languages is also creating the buzz because of its mammoth budget. Project K has a budget of around Rs 5o0 Crore and the sci-fi actioner is going to be high on VFX. Now, it has been revealed that the movie is likely to be released in April 2024, as reported by Hindustan Times. Speculations are also rife on the film being made into two installments. This is the first time Deepika has been paired opposite Prabhas for a Telugu film. entertainment tabloids have earlier reported that Project K also has some heavy-duty edge-of-the-seat slick action sequences. Deepika’s action stunts in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan are already being hailed by fans.

PROJECT K TO BE RELEASED IN TWO PARTS

A source from the sci-fi actioner told Pinkvilla, “The vision and plot point of Project K is so big that the makers have decided to make it a 2-part film. While the first part will establish the world and conflict of this magnum opus, entire drama will unfold in the second half, much like what happened in the Bahubali Franchise. Project K is envisioned as the biggest film of Indian Cinema with a conflict like never before and celebrates the 50 years of producers, Vyjayanthi Movies.”

PROJECT K TO FEATURE FUTURISTIC VEHICLES MADE BY ANAND MAHINDRA’S COMPANAY

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin requested Anand Mahindra to help in building futuristic vehicles for the Project K. He tweeted, “Dear @anandmahindra sir…we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr. Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK. A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today…if this film does what it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation.”

Project K Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in pivotal characters as well.

