Project K: Prabhas Turns Modern Day Warrior in Epic Look From Deepika Padukone Starrer Sci-Fi Actioner, See Pic

Project K: Project K, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone is being both produced and marketed at a grand scale. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to ensure that the audiences experience an epic spectacle. In order to generate the much-needed hype for the mega-budget, multi-starrer ambitious movie, Project K team is going to create history as it will be the first Indian film to feature at the San Diego Comic-Con. Nag Ashwin, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Kamal Haasan have already arrived in United States ahead of the sci-fi actioner’s video glimpse launch on July 21, 2023. After unveiling Deepika Padukone’s look from the film, the production house has now released Prabhas’s epic poster from Project K.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL FIRST LOOK OF PRABHAS FROM PROJECT K:

PRABHAS PLAYS AN EPIC NEW-AGE WARRIOR IN PROJECT K

Vyjanathi Movies took to their social media handle and shared the first look poster of Prabhas in warrior avatar. They captioned their post as, “The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes 🔥This is Rebel Star @actorprabhas from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA).” Prabhas also reshared his epic warrior look on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Here’s the first look of #ProjectK. Hope you all like it. Watch the first glimpse on July 20 (PST) and July 21 (IST). @amitabhbachchan @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies.” Speculations have been rife that Prabhas will be playing a character inspired by Lord Vishnu in the film. The role played by Prabhas is believed to be a blend of Hindu scriptures such as Puranas and the Marvel series. The main theme of the film is good Vs evil. While Prabhas is rumoured to be playing modern day verrsion of Lord Vishnu, the evil antagonist is portrayed by Kamal Haasan.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE IS NOT ATTENDING SAN DIEGO COMIC CON DUE TO THIS REASON

There has been a lot of rumours around the reason behind Deepika not attending the San Diego Comic-Con. Since, the actress has extended support to the SAF-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strike in Hollywood, so she will not be part of the San Diego tour. The rules of the Union prevent actors from doing any interviews or promotions around the awards and they may not appear at the ceremony. The protest means a complete shut-down on the production of all kinds of entertainment including movies, TV shows, music videos, readings, rehearsals, shoots, voiceovers, fittings, trials, promotions, red carpets, podcasts, or any other work in any capacity from the writers, performers, broadcasters, podcasters, and actors among others associated with the guild. Therefore, Deepika, who is one of the Indian members of the guild like Priyanka Chopra, will have to stay away from the promotional event of her movie in the West including the launch of Project K at San Diego Comic-Con.

Previously, sharing the intense look of Deepika in the movie, the makers had captioned it as, “n her eyes she carries the hope of a new world 🌍 @deepikapadukone from #ProjectK.” The producers also dropped a partial look of Disha Patani from the movie on her 31st birthday.

