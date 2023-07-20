Project K Story Revealed: Prabhas Plays Lord Vishnu Avatar Protecting Humanity in The ‘Darkest Days of Kaliyuga’

Home

Project K story revealed at Comic-Con before the Q & A session at the San Diego festival. The film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Rana Dagguati and is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Project K Story Revealed: Project K is getting all the hype in the big world of Comic-con happening in San Diego. The film’s storyboard was revealed ahead of the big video launch and it gives a glimpse into the narrative of Project K. A photo of the storyboard has been going viral on social media in which the fans can see the arrival of Prabhas’ character who seems to be playing the saviour of humanity.

As revealed earlier by director Nag Ashwin himself, Prabhas’ superhero character in the movie is inspired by Lord Vishnu from Hindu mythology. Now, as per the Hindu texts, it is believed that an avatar of Lord Vishnu will arrive in each Yuga (age) to protect humanity. Project K, also starring Deepika Padukone and Kamal Hassan in the important roles, seems to be based on the same story. The strip shows an evil guard smashing an idol which looks like a figure of Lord Shiva. The evil guard then asks people to forget their God and start worshipping their god. The strip reads, “In the darkest of the dark days of Kaliyug, where all hope was lost and heroes were all but a forgotten story, an evil rose to destroy all gods and make a man worse than an animal.”

When people refuse to worship the god of evil, the evil guards tell them nobody is going to save them now. “Salute to our god now or this will be your end,” threatens the guard to which a man replies: “I’ll rather die than salute your god! (sic).” The guard then says, “There’s no choice, old man, nobody is coming to save you… salute! (sic).” And then Prabhas‘ character steps in… marking the end of the strip.

The whole premise of the story combines science and mythology – something that’s so big that the film has been divided into two parts. It is believed that Lord Vishnu will arrive in his Kalki avatar at the end of Kalyug to protect humanity, and that seems to be the same narrative that Nag Ashwin wants to be exploring in Project K. More about the film’s story is expected to be revealed in a special Q&A session scheduled to happen today at the San Diego Comic-Con. The team will also release the first-ever video glimpse of the film at the same event.

Apart from the names mentioned above, the film also features Disha Patani, Suriya, and Dalquer Salmaan in special roles. What are your expectations with the story of the film? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Project K!

