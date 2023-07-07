Home

Project K Teaser At San Diego Comic-Con: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone Are On Cloud Nine

Project K was announced on the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Movies. The teaser of the movie, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will be launched at San Diego Comic-Con.

Project K stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead. (Credits: Instagram)

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone’s Project K has hogged the limelight ever since it was announced. Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi actioner is touted to be one of the most ambitious films in Indian cinema. In another exciting news for cinephiles, the film’s teaser will be launched at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Project K will become the first-ever Indian film to debut at the SDCC 2023. Director Nag Ashwin, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan will take part in the event. The San Diego Comic-Con International will take place from July 20 to July 23.

The makers and cast of Project K will officially unveil the first look at the SDCC on July 19. The Project K team will host a panel- “This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic” on July 20. The full title, teaser trailer, and release date of the venture will be revealed at the panel.

Project K: Vyjayanthi Movies Announcement

Vyjayanthi Movies shared a poster of Director Nag Ashwin’s Project K on Twitter. The caption read, “Proud moment! San Diego @Comic_Con, here we come.”

Amitabh Bachchan On Project K’s Teaser Launch

Re-sharing Vyjayanthi Movies’ post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “A proud moment for me. I never realised how important and BIG this is. Now I know. My wishes to Vyjayanthi Movies, Nag Sir and the entire unit for the affection they have given me, and to make me a part of this incredible experience.”

T 4697 – … a proud moment for me .. I never realised how important and BIG this is ..

Now I know .. my wishes to Vyjayanthi Movies , Nag Sir and the entire unit for the affection they have given me , and to make me a part of this incredible experience 🙏 https://t.co/7c5vbQ0i5I — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 6, 2023

Deepika Padukone On Project K At SDCC

Deepika Padukone expressed her excitement at the news.“Proud to be a part of the first-ever Indian Movie to go to Comic-Con. See you there! @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies @amitabhbachchan @actorprabhas,” the Pathaan star wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

About Project K

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a sci-fi actioner and is set to fire up the silver screens on January 12, 2024. The film was announced on the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Movies. As per reports, the venture is touted to be the most expensive Indian movie ever. Project K will feature Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in pivotal roles.

