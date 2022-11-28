Propaganda, Vulgar Movie: How IFFI Jury Head Describes ‘The Kashmir Files’ | WATCH VIDEO

Nadav Lapid, the Israeli filmmaker and the jury head for the festival, reproached Vivek Agnihotri's Hindi film “The Kashmir Files” while addressing the audience from the stage.

IFFI: The 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) being held in Goa had some dramatic, tense moments during the closing ceremony on Monday with Nadav Lapid, the Israeli filmmaker and the jury head for the festival, reproaching Vivek Agnihotri’s Hindi film “The Kashmir Files” while addressing the audience from the stage.

To quote Nadav Lapid, “We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life.”

The Kashmir Files was shown at IFFI last week. The film, released in theatres on March 11, has the backdrop of the start of militancy/terrorism in the Kashmir Valley and the subsequent killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The Kashmir Files was a box-office hit.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles.