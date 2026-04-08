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Psycho Saiyan actor Anud Singh Dhaka on life beyond acting and theatre roots: Reading NCERT books...

Psycho Saiyan actor Anud Singh Dhaka on life beyond acting and theatre roots: ‘Reading NCERT books…’

Psycho Saiyan actor Anud Singh Dhaka opens up his life beyond acting and says that he would rather have meaningful experiences than material comfort.

Anud Singh Dhaka‘s performance in his latest series, Psycho Saiyan, is getting a positive response for his honest and layered portrayal. People are praising the actor’s work on screen, but his personality off-screen is just as down-to-earth and inspiring. Anud opens up his life beyond acting and says that he would rather have meaningful experiences than material comfort. He says, “I enjoy adventure sports a lot and living off the grid. I love exploring jungles and reaching places where usually civilisation doesn’t go.” His love for nature is not occasional but something that defines his lifestyle.

He adds that he actively pursues anything that excites him. “Life’s been kind in a way that whatever really excites me, I take the step to start learning it.” From music to languages, Anud keeps himself creatively engaged. “I’m very passionate about music. I’m trying to learn a few instruments. I want to learn a few new languages,” he shares.

Along with this, cooking is something he truly enjoys. “I also like to cook healthy stuff, nothing fancy. Just being able to prepare my own meals for myself brings me a lot of happiness,” he says, adding that it gives him a sense of independence.

At the core, Anud hopes to be remembered for his nature rather than just his work. “If I have to be defined, I should be defined as, ‘Oh my God, he’s a good human being.’” He further adds, “I always try to be kind and loving… towards animals, towards everything.”

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While Anud has a theatre background, he credits books and cinema for shaping his journey. “Technically, yes, I do come from a theatre background, but my journey as an actor is massively shaped by cinema and reading NCERT books,” he says.

He recalls how reading literature during his younger days sparked his imagination. “I would always imagine myself as one of the characters, mostly the protagonist. Those days ignited that passion.”

One of the most important lessons Anud carries with him comes from his early theatre days. When opportunities were limited, he chose to create his own. “I decided to sit down and write my own play, cast my own friends, and perform with them,” he shares. The effort paid off, as they went on to win multiple competitions.

That experience shaped his mindset. “If you really want to do it, you should not wait for somebody else to give you that opportunity; you should have the courage to build that opportunity for yourself.”

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