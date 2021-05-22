Chennai: Popular celebrity PRO and film producer BA Raju is no more. He died of cardiac arrest on May 21 at the age of 57. His son took to Twitter sharing the news adding that he passed away ‘due to sudden fluctuations of diabetes & cardiac arrest.’ Also Read - Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu And Fans Flood Social Media With Wishes For 'Komaram Bheem'
BA Raju was a renowned producer of the Telugu film industry. He made his debut as a film producer with Premalo Pavani Kalyan in 2002. Since then, he produced several films including Premikulu, Chantigaduand and Premalo Pavani Kalyan. Also Read - Jr NTR's Intense Look In RRR's New Poster Will Surely Give You Goosebumps
Following the news of BA Raju’s death, several celebrities took to Twitter expressing grief and mourned the loss. While Jr NTR wrote that the sudden demise has left him shocked, Prabhas wrote, “Shocked by the sudden demise of senior journalist and PRO BA Raju garu, who was nothing short of a family member to me. I worked with him on many films through my career and will forever cherish the experience. This is a huge loss to TFI. My prayers are with the family. Rest in peace Raju garu (sic).” Also Read - Adipurush: Sidharth Shukla To Play Megnath in Prabhas Starrer Mythological Magnum Opus
Take a look at how celebrities expressed grief and wished strength to BA Raju’s family.
(Prabhas wrote on Facebook)
Social media is flooded with fans mourning this huge loss.