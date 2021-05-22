Chennai: Popular celebrity PRO and film producer BA Raju is no more. He died of cardiac arrest on May 21 at the age of 57. His son took to Twitter sharing the news adding that he passed away ‘due to sudden fluctuations of diabetes & cardiac arrest.’ Also Read - Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu And Fans Flood Social Media With Wishes For 'Komaram Bheem'

BA Raju was a renowned producer of the Telugu film industry. He made his debut as a film producer with Premalo Pavani Kalyan in 2002. Since then, he produced several films including Premikulu, Chantigaduand and Premalo Pavani Kalyan. Also Read - Jr NTR's Intense Look In RRR's New Poster Will Surely Give You Goosebumps

Following the news of BA Raju’s death, several celebrities took to Twitter expressing grief and mourned the loss. While Jr NTR wrote that the sudden demise has left him shocked, Prabhas wrote, “Shocked by the sudden demise of senior journalist and PRO BA Raju garu, who was nothing short of a family member to me. I worked with him on many films through my career and will forever cherish the experience. This is a huge loss to TFI. My prayers are with the family. Rest in peace Raju garu (sic).” Also Read - Adipurush: Sidharth Shukla To Play Megnath in Prabhas Starrer Mythological Magnum Opus

Take a look at how celebrities expressed grief and wished strength to BA Raju’s family.

The sudden demise of BA Raju Garu has left me in shock. As one of the most senior film journalists & PRO,he has contributed greatly to the Film Industry. I’ve known him since my earliest days in TFI. It is a huge loss.Praying for strength to his family. Rest in Peace Raju Garu 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/B5lytChlqW — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 22, 2021

Not able to process the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I’ve known him since my childhood. We travelled together for many years and I worked with him very closely. pic.twitter.com/N6gbW8DPxv — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 21, 2021

Truly shocked by the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. Losing a senior member like him, who has such a vast experience of working as a Film Journalist & PRO for over 1500 movies, is a void that cannot be filled.

You’ll be missed. Rest in peace. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 22, 2021

Well wisher and a dear friend of mine for 37 years.. …RIP dear BA Raju Garu !! @baraju_SuperHit We will miss you ..The Telugu film industry will miss you!!🙏 pic.twitter.com/RLStqWbtoA — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) May 22, 2021

One of the most positive souls, extremely sad to hear this news.. may his soul Rest in Peace🙏🏼 my condolences to his family and loved ones🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FthHv8RMq7 — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) May 22, 2021

Social media is flooded with fans mourning this huge loss.