Star couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are living together while spending their quarantine time at the latter's place. Both the actors live in the same building and as the country went under the coronavirus lockdown, they decided to stay together to take care of each other in the difficult times. Kriti confirmed the news in her latest interaction with a daily and mentioned that her heart goes out to the couples who are not together currently.

The Housefull 4 actor talked to Mumbai Mirror and revealed that they are playing board games together and killing time by playing Antakshari and dumb charades. "We had decided to stay in the same building to dodge traffic, but now, I am grateful to have him with me. I can't imagine how other couples who don't stay together are dealing with the lockdown," she said.

Kriti revealed how she freaked out after developing fever and cough sometime back. However, when the doctor asked her to go under self-isolation and start monitoring the symptoms, she began to feel better. The actor said the first three days were difficult because she felt paranoid. She added that she had returned from Delhi after attending Pulkit's brother's engagement and she was glad to have her pantry filled with essential items. Kriti said their work allows them to eat only food prescribed in the diet and she had all her basic food items at home, except for fresh fruits and veggies.

Kriti and Pulkit are believed to have started dating each other on the sets of Pagalpanti. The film was shot in London and it was there that the cupid struck the two. During the promotions of the film, they didn’t hesitate to talk about their bonding and that’s how their bond grew deeper.