Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda To Get Married In THIS Grand Hotel, Here’s What We Know

Bollywood couple, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are speculated to tie knots in Manesar, Haryana. It is claimed that the couple will be getting married in couple of days.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat and soon-to-be wife, Kriti Kharbanda have been grabbing headlines ever since the couple shared a romantic photo on Valentine’s Day that speculated Pulkit and Kriti might get married in March. Earlier, the Roka pictures of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda went viral on social media announcing the new chapter of their lives. It is to be believed that Pulkit and Kriti might get married in Manesar. Read on.

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Set To Marry In Manesar

A news report published by ANI claimed that Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat claimed that the couple may tie the knot in the coming days, the report also read that Pulkit and Kriti will be getting married in Manesar, Haryana. It is worth noting that Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were born in Delhi and since then the couple’s family has been residing in Delhi NCR. Connecting the dots it can be understood that to why the Bollywood couple opted for a wedding in Delhi.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda made it to the headlines when the couple shared romantic pictures on their official Instagram on Valentine’s week. Along with a short caption, Kriti wrote, “Let’s March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday (sic).” On the other hand, Pulkit Samrat also shared pictures of soon-to-be his wife and captioned his post, “Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda (sic).”

Take a look at Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram Post:

Here’s a post shared by Pulkit Samrat:

Pulkit Samrat’s Equation with Kriti Kharbanda

It was in the film Veerey Ki Wedding, where Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbana featured in the film, the couple also did films together like, Taish and Pagalpanti. It is worth noting that, Pulkit Samrat was earlier married to Shweta Rohira.

There have been speculations that Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will be booking forward for an intimate wedding, along with their family members and close friends. It is also rumoured that the cast of Fukrey will fly back to Delhi to attend the couple’s wedding.

Pulkit Samrat’s Professional Front

On the work front, Pulkit Samrat was last seen in the third part of the Fukrey franchise. The film was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and was produced by Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The comedy-thriller film also starred actors like Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles of the film.

Kriti Kharbanda Work Front

On the professional front, Kriti Kharbanda will be soon seen in Abir Sengupta’s upcoming comedy film Risky Romeo.

