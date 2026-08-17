Pulkit Samrat gets diagnosed with malaria, reveals muscle loss in post-illness health update

Pulkit Samrat has shared a glimpse of his recovery journey after battling malaria and reflected on getting back to his fitness routine.

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Pulkit Samrat gives health update after malaria diagnosis (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat has shared a candid update about his health after being diagnosed with malaria. The actor revealed that the illness affected his strength and fitness more than he had expected. While he has not shared many details about his recovery the actor’s message makes it clear that the health setback took a physical toll. Pulkit also struck an optimistic note as he spoke about rebuilding his strength and returning to the fitness level he had worked hard to achieve. His update gives fans a glimpse into his recovery while showing that he is determined to get back on track.

Pulkit Samrat reveals impact of malaria

Pulkit shared the update through his Instagram Story where he posted a picture of himself lying in bed. In the accompanying message he opened up about how malaria had affected his body and admitted that the recovery process had resulted in a noticeable loss of muscle and strength.

The actor wrote, “Malaria took a little more out of me than I expected. Lost 2.5 kg of muscle and a fair bit of strength. But I know this body. We’ve built it before. We’ll build it again.” The statement reflected both the physical setback caused by the illness and his determination to regain his fitness. Pulkit did not disclose further details about his diagnosis or current condition.

His focus is now on rebuilding strength

For Pulkit fitness has been an important part of his physical preparation for film roles. His latest message suggests that the muscle loss has affected his routine but he remains confident about making a comeback. Rather than focusing only on the setback the actor chose to look ahead. His reference to rebuilding his body shows that he plans to gradually return to his earlier strength and fitness.

See Pulkit Samrat’s story here

Pulkit Samrat’s recent work

On the work front Pulkit recently appeared in a cameo in Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2. The film features Shahid Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in key roles. His most recent theatrical release as the main lead was Rahu-Ketu. Directed by Vipul Vig the film also stars Shalini Pandey, Varun Sharma and Chunky Pandey in important roles. Pulkit also featured in the Netflix sports drama Glory. The series was created and co-directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma.

The show features Divyenndu, Kashmira Pardeshi, Suvinder Vicky, Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles. The show is currently available for streaming on Netflix.