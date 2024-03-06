Home

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Get The Cutest Wedding Invite Amid Rumours of a March Wedding

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are rumoured to be getting married in March this year and a new wedding invite starts circulating amid all the speculations.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Sanon's wedding invite goes viral

Mumbai: A wedding invite is doing the rounds on social media amid the rumours of another wedding in Bollywood. Speculations are rife that Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are getting married in March this year and the invite features a cute drawing of the couple with their furry friends. While the date and the venue are not mentioned on the invite, it looks cute and features the couple sitting on the balcony, looking at the sea outside with their coffee mugs, vintage phone and a vase in the background. “Can’t Wait to celebrate with our squad! Love, Pulkit And Kriti (sic),” reads the caption on the card.

The couple, who’s been dating for over four years now, is expected to tie the knot on March 13. This is going to be the second Bollywood wedding of the year after Rakulpreet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa in February. Kriti and Pulkit have been living together for sometime. They often share a glimpse of their happy moments on social media and keep surprising their fans. This invite is going to add more to the fans’ excitement for their happily ever after. Check out the card here:

While this is Kriti’s first wedding, Pulkit was earlier married to Shweta Rohira. The couple tied the knot in 2014 but got divorced the next year. The actor is known for his work in the Fukrey series. In fact, Fukrey 3 had a successful run at the Box Office last year and he seems to be building a dreamy life with Kriti now. The details of their wedding and the guest list are yet to be out. Stay tuned for all the updates on Pulkit-Kriti’s wedding this March!

Our congratulations to the couple!

