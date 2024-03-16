Home

Entertainment

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Tie Knot in A Dreamy Wedding – SEE Pics

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Tie Knot in A Dreamy Wedding – SEE Pics

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Delhi on March 15, 2024. On Saturday (March 16), Kriti took to her Instagram and shared the first pictures from her wedding.

After a long wait, Pulkit Samrat and Kharbanda shared the first pictures from their wedding. The couple, who are now husband and wife, tied the knot on March 15, 2024, in Delhi. Needless to say, in the pictures, Pulkit and Kriti can be seen brimming with love and joy. Kriti shared the pictures on her official Instagram handle and penned a beautiful heartwarming note.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kriti wrote, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!” For her big day, Kriti wore a beautiful Pink lehenga, whereas Pulkit donned a mint green sherwani.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

As soon as Kriti shared the wedding pictures, fans went gaga. Taking to the comment section, fans congratulated the couple for their union. One fan wrote, “Happiness and more happiness for this lifetime and all the ones to follow, love you both. Happy Married life! Let the good times begin.” Another commented, “Omg yayyyyy!!!! What surprise is this madam!!!”

Earlier, on Valentine’s Day, the couple shared remarkably similar snapshots from their romantic getaway, but it was their accompanying captions that thrilled their fans, hinting at an upcoming union. The images depicted Pulkit and Kriti sharing an intimate moment aboard a boat in an exotic location, with Pulkit’s caption reading “I do (sic),” sparking speculation among fans about an imminent wedding.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.