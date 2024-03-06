Pulkit Samrat- Kriti Kharbanda To Host 4-Day Wedding Celebration in Delhi, Fukrey Cast Expected to Attend

Home

Bollywood couple Pulkit Samrat Kriti Kharbanda are speculated to have an intimate wedding wedding in New Delhi. However, it is important to note that only close friends, and family members are only allowed. Read on.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat’s wedding invitation recently went viral on multiple social media platforms where the couple was expecting to get married anywhere between the second week of March 2024. For the unversed, the Fukrey actor met her soon-to-be wife, Kriti on the sets of Pagalpanti which was released in 2019. Soon the duo started dating, and it was at the beginning of 2024, the couple’s roka pictures went viral on the internet, confirming their engagement, and earlier on March 6th, Pulkit and Kriti’s wedding cards made it on social media which yet again became the talk of the town. Read on.

Pulkit Samrat- Kriti Kharbanda To Have 4-Day Intimate Wedding In Delhi

While there have been rumours about the couple indicating their marriage to happen by March itself. However, it is important to note that the couple hasn’t made any official announcement regarding the dates of the wedding. A news report published by News18 Showsha claimed that one of the insiders revealed the dates of Pulkit Samrat- Kriti Kharbanda’s wedding. The media house claimed, “The pre-wedding festivities will kickstart next Wednesday (March 13) and will run till March 16. March 15 is the day they will become husband and wife. The wedding is set to take place in Delhi where both the actors were born. While Kriti eventually moved to Bangalore, Pukit’s family still resides in the national capital (sic).”

The source also mentioned that the Bollywood couple won’t be looking forward to a grand pre-wedding gala. The news report further claimed, “Not many Bollywood celebrities will be a part of their D-Day. However, some of their closest peers who have become like family will join the nuptials. Varun Sharma including the other cast members of Fukrey are supposed to fly to Delhi next week (sic).”

Kriti Kharbanda Posts Romantic Pics with Pulkit Samrat

Recently the couple shared romantic pictures during Valentine’s week, which led to rumours of the couple getting married in March. In one of the posts shared by Kriti, she wrote, “ ‘Let’s ‘March’ together’, Pulkit replied, ‘I do’ (sic).” It is worth noting that apart from the first screening together, the couple also featured in multiple films like Veerey Ki Wedding which was released in 2018, Pulkit and Kriti were last together in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish, which was released in 2020.

Take a look at Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

Earlier when inquired about Kriti from Pulkit he stated, “As best friends or companions, we push each other to grow individually in our own lives and focus on work. Both of us are ambitious individuals. We have had our share of slips in our careers, and so we need that constant push. I am lucky to have her in my life as she keeps me grounded and on track. So, right now, that’s what we are doing, just trying to be the best version of ourselves so that we can be even better for each other (sic).”

