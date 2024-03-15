Home

Pulkit Samrat Looks The Happiest As He Brings his Baraat Wearing Mint Green Sherwani – Watch Video

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are set to tie the knot today (March 15, 2024). The couple is set to get married at Delhi NCR’s ITC Grand Bharat on Friday evening. Ahead of the ceremony, a picture of Pulkit Samrat is doing rounds on the internet where the groom-to-be is seen in a mint green sherwani and needless to say, the groom exudes sheer happiness.

In the pictures, Pulkit dances with uncontrolled joy, setting the tone for the celebration right. Pulkit Samrat, formerly married to Shweta Rohira, has collaborated with Kriti in movies like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti. Both Pulkit and Kriti hail from Delhi, with their families based in the NCR region. According to news agency ANI, the long-time couple, who have been in a relationship for years, is set to tie the knot at ITC Grand Bharat in Delhi NCR.

Watch Video Here:

Pulkit and Kriti will get married in a Punjabi custom. Only a limited number of guests are invited to the event. The haldi ceremony of the couple took place on March 15, 2024, and the main ceremony is set to take place in the evening. According to a report, only 200 guests including close friends Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, and Mika Singh are expected to join in for celebrations.

Spanning 12 lakh square meters, the heritage hotel is nestled within the Aravalli Range and conveniently located just a brief drive away from New Delhi. The wedding venue chosen by Pulkit and Kriti boasts four presidential villas and 100 suites, offering amenities like semi-private pools, walk-in closets, and terraces. Prices for rooms start at ₹28,000 plus taxes, according to Makemytrip.com.

Pulkit and Kriti, both natives of Delhi, have chosen this venue for their wedding due to their families residing in the NCR region, making it a logical choice. Meanwhile, in terms of their professional endeavors, Pulkit Samrat was recently seen in the third installment of Fukrey and made a cameo appearance in Zoya Akhtar’s web series Made in Heaven Season 2. On the other hand, Kriti Kharbanda is preparing for the release of her upcoming film, Risky Romeo, slated for May 2024.

