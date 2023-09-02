Home

Pulkit Samrat And Richa Chadha’s Fukrey 3 To Clash With The Vaccine War On September 28

Fukrey 3 has a stellar ensemble cast with Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha in the lead.

Fukrey 3 will be released on September 28. (Photo Credits Twitter)

The Fukrey franchise is a theatrical experience no one wants to miss. It has captured the hearts of audiences with its memorable dialogue and rib-tickling scenes. Both Fukrey and Fukrey Returns left fans in splits and were declared to be commercial successes. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the third part of the series. Finally, the wait is over! Yes, you read that right, the makers of Fukrey 3 have finally announced the release date of the film. So, movie buffs get ready for a fresh dose of entertainment as the third instalment is all set to charm and tickle your funny bones on September 28.

Fukrey 3 will now clash with Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Vaccine War. The film stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, and Pallavi Joshi in key roles. Speaking on similar lines, the announcement about Fukrey 3’s release date being pre-poned came after superstar Prabhas’ pan-India film Salaar was delayed. The trailer for the next part of the Fukrey franchise is set to be released next week and will be attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat’s Fukrey 3 To Now Release On This Date

Fans won’t have to wait long now for the release of Fukrey 3. The producer of the film, Farhan Akhtar, has recently announced that the comedy flick will hit the silver screen this month itself. Not just this, he also unveiled two new posters featuring the lead actors in quirky avatars.

Announcing the release date and unveiling the new poster of the film on his official Twitter handle, Farhan wrote, “Leke aaye hai taaza khabar, ab nahi ho raha hai sabar. Iss baar hoga ek naya chumatkar from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 is arriving in cinemas on September 28, 2023.”

About Fukrey 3

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Fukrey 3 boasts a stellar ensemble cast with Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha.

However, Ali Fazal, who was seen in Fukrey and Fukrey 2, won’t be a part of the third instalment. In an official statement, the actor revealed that the reason behind this is the date issue with his popular web series Mirzapur.

