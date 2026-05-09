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Pune minor rape-murder case: Arbaaz Khan condemns incident, says Accused should be given strictest punishment

Pune minor rape-murder case: Arbaaz Khan condemns incident, says ‘Accused should be given strictest punishment’

Arbaaz Khan, who recently welcomed baby girl, called for the strictest punishment in the Pune minor rape-murder case. Read his statement.

Arbaaz Khan (PC: ANI)

Pune minor rape-murder case: In a harrowing incident in Pune, a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man who lived in the surrounding area in a village. The accused was arrested shortly after the incident came to light when the girl went missing. He has two similar cases against him. Reacting to this shocking news, actor Arbaaz Khan called for the strictest punishment. Speaking to the media, Arbaaz shared, “Law and order should be strengthened. The accused should be given the strictest punishment… If people do such things, they are going to be punished, and the law is not going to spare them.”

On the other hand, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi also condemned the incident, calling for a death sentence. “The person who committed this heinous act should be sentenced to death. I request that our central and state governments implement capital punishment for rape, and anyone who violates the modesty of women and little girls should be given the death penalty. Only then will people stop doing such things,” Acharya Mahamandaleshwar told the media.

Also Read: Mumbai–Bengaluru highway blocked as protesters rally over minor’s assault, murder in Pune | Video

The accused’s family demands cruel punishment for him

The wife and son of the accused spoke to reporters in Pune, stating that they have had no contact with him for a decade and want nothing to do with him. The wife said the standard legal punishment would not be sufficient to reflect the gravity of the crime. “He should be crushed to death at the same spot where he killed that child,” she said. “I will not attend his funeral, and no one should even come to inform me about it. We have not been in contact with him for 10 years. I don’t want to see his face. He should not just be hanged; he should be burnt alive. Still, it won’t cool down my raging soul.

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Earlier this week, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the horrific rape and murder of a 4-year-old girl in Pune, calling it an “extremely unfortunate event.”

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Speaking to the media, Shinde shared, “The atrocity has been committed against a 4-year-old girl. The accused have no right to live. They are habitual offenders who should be given the death penalty.”

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