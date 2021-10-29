Bengaluru: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was taken to the hospital on Friday morning at around 11:30 am after he complained of chest pain. The popular actor died of a heart attack at the age of 46. In an official statement released by cardiologist Dr Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospitals, it is mentioned that he was brought in an unconscious state at the hospital and his heart had stopped working. The statement also reveals that the doctors tried every possible measure right from ‘shock therapy to cardiac massage, but nothing could resuscitate the actor. Check out the full statement here:Also Read - Puneeth Rajkumar's Mortal Remains Reach Home, Karnataka Announces State Funeral | LIVE Updates

“This is a great regret that we report the demise of Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar, a leading actor of the Kannada Film Industry. Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar was an extremely fit 46-year-old gentleman. This morning, after his routine exercise, he complained of chest pain and was taken to his family doctor where he was diagnosed with an acute heart attack and he was immediately referred to our hospital for further management. On arrival at our hospital, Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar was non-responsive and his heart had stopped – this is called Cardiac Asystole. We made all attempts and immediate cardiac resuscitation was initiated including cardiac massage, defibrillation, or shock therapy, and the patient was even put on a ventilator and all other medications. In spite of that, the patient continued to be non-responsive and his heart refused to pick up. Hence, after prolonged efforts by the entire team, consisting of an emergency specialist, the ICU specialist, and a cardiology team, we had to stop resuscitative measures at 2:30 pm. We regret the passing of Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar and express solidarity with the family and give them our sincere condolences (sic).” Also Read - ‘Wonderful Personality’: PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar will be cremated from state honours as announced by the Karnataka government. The state has also ordered an immediate shutdown of theatres and colleges in the area. May his soul rest in peace! Also Read - Fans Throng Vikram Hospital As News of Puneeth Rajkumar's Death Spreads | Video