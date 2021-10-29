Puneeth Rajkumar Dies – LIVE UPDATES: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has announced a state funeral for Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar who died of a heart attack on Friday. In an official statement, he mentioned that the last rites of the beloved actor will be done with state honours. Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the superstar were brought to his residence at Sadashivnagar in Bengaluru where the fans were already present in large numbers to pay their last respects to the departed star.Also Read - ‘Wonderful Personality’: PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar died of a heart attack on Friday, October 26. The actor, popularly known as ‘powerstar’ of the Kannada film industry, took his last breath at the age of 46. He was admitted to the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of chest pain at around 11:30 am on Friday. In an official statement, the doctors mentioned that they tried to do their best to improve his condition but couldn’t resurrect him. An official statement from the hospital had read, “Puneet Rajkumar was brought to the emergency department with a history of chest pain at 11:40 am. He was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated (sic).” Also Read - Fans Throng Vikram Hospital As News of Puneeth Rajkumar's Death Spreads | Video

Later, actors Sonu Sood, Lakshmi Manchu, and filmmaker Boney Kapoor among others confirmed the news of his death. “Heartbroken Broken heart. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar (sic),” wrote Sonu on Twitter. Also Read - Rajinikanth's Health Update: Megastar Undergoes ‘Carotid Artery Revascularisation’ Procedure | Hospital Statement

Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of legendary actors Rajkumar and Parvathamma. Puneeth started his career as a child artist and also won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Bettada Hoovu in 1985. He acted in over 29 Kannada films including Yuvarathnaa, Raajakumara, Anjani Putra, Power, and Appu. Puneeth was fondly called Appu by his fans. His passing away has left a huge void in the hearts of millions of fans. It’s a huge loss for the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace!

