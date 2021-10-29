Bengaluru: Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday afternoon. The actor was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after he suffered a heart attack. Puneeth was 46 years old. Sonu Sood confirmed the news of his death and tweeted, “Heartbroken Broken heart. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar”Also Read - Rajinikanth's Health Update: 'He Is Taking Rest At Hospital, Likely To Be Discharged Before Annaatthe Release'

Heartbroken 💔

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

Also Read - Actor Rajinikanth Admitted To Kauvery Hospital In Chennai, to Undergo Required Tests

Even Lakshmi Manchu expressed disbelief at the news and wrote, “OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon #PuneethRajkumar.” Also Read - Annaatthe Trailer Out: Rajinikanth Promises Over-The-Top Performance In This Classic Relationship Drama

OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon 💔 #PuneethRajkumar — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2021

Former cricketer Virendra Sehwag paid tribute to the actor and Tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. Warm, and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti.”

Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021

Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of legendary actors Rajkumar and Parvathamma. Puneeth started his career as a child artist and also won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Bettada Hoovu in 1985. He acted in over 29 Kannada films including Yuvarathnaa, Raajakumara, Anjani Putra, Power and Appu. Puneeth was fondly called Appu by his fans.

Following the news of the actor’s death, several fans took to Twitter and mentioned that it is a huge loss for the Kannada Film Industry. “Gone too soon. Can’t digest..!!!” one of the fans wrote.

Rest in peace, Puneeth Rajkumar!