New Delhi: Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans thronged outside Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru as the news about his death spread on Friday. Puneeth, son of Kannada cinema legend Rajkumar, died today following a massive heart attack. He was 46.Also Read - Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Dies of Heart Attack, Sonu Sood Tweets

“He was brought with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, was non-responsive & in Cardiac Asystole, Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated,” the hospital said in a statement.

#WATCH | People gather outside Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru where actor Puneeth Rajkumar has been admitted "He was brought with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, was non-responsive & in Cardiac Asystole, Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated," said hospital statement. pic.twitter.com/0bXI2mLB2z — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Although there was no official confirmation from the hospital, condolences started pouring in after Bollywood actor Sonu Sood tweeted, “Heartbroken Broken heart. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar”.

Heartbroken 💔

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, and former Union minister S.M. Krishna expressed their condolences on the untimely death of Puneeth.

Taking to Twitter, former Indian cricketers Anil Kumble also consoled the death of the actor. He said,” Shocked and deeply saddened on the passing of Puneeth Rajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the finest human beings I’ve met. So vibrant and humble.Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable fans.”

Shocked and deeply saddened on the passing of #PuneethRajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the finest human being I’ve met. So vibrant and humble.Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable fans. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 29, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021

Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth wrote, “I cannot process this. Cannot believe you’ve left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless…so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken.”

“Shocked and deeply heartbroken to hear this terrible news! We will all miss you dear Appu. You will live in our hearts forever! My condolences and prayers for the family to deal with this deep pain”, tweeted Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.

OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon 💔 #PuneethRajkumar — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2021

Saddened… Heartbreaking… RIP #PuneethRajkumar ji… Deepest condolences to his family… Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/N7oCotkHw1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2021

Security beefed up across Bengaluru

Following Puneeth’s untimely demise, the Kannada film industry has come to a grinding halt and all movie shows have been cancelled in the state. Security has also been beefed up all across the state including state capital Bengaluru to avoid any untoward situation. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has reached the residence of Puneeth at Sadashivanagar. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Kannada actor Puneeth’s elder brother Shivarajkumar are also expected to address the media shortly.

What Happened to The Actor The Night Before His Death?

According to family sources, Puneeth’s health worsened on Thursday evening but he did not visit a doctor. He went to the gym in the morning and developed chest pain. He was taken to a private clinic where ECG was done. During check up, his condition worsened and he was rushed to Vikram Hospital, where he succumbed to cardiac arrest. Puneeth has donated his eyes. He is survived by wife Ashwini and daughters Vanditha and Dhruthi.

Born on March 17, 1975, Puneeth was fondly known as ‘Appu’. He was also a singer, television presenter and producer. He had made his debut in the Kannada film industry with ‘Appu’ in 2002. He was felicitated with National Film Award for Best Child Artiste for his role in ‘Bettada Hoovu’. He had acted in more than 29 films and also appeared in many films as a child artiste.