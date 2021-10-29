New Delhi: Kannada star actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a major heart attack on Friday (October 29). The actor was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru in the morning and was in the ICU. A statement from the Vikram hospital read, “Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar aged 46 years was brought to the emergency department of Vikram Hospital with a history of chest pain at 11:40 am, he was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated.”Also Read - Instagram Tips: Want To Delete Your Instagram Account? Here's A Guide On How To Do | Watch Video
Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely death has sent shockwaves across the country, with tributes pouring in from all quarters. Taking to his twitter handle, PM Modi said that a cruel twist of fate had 'snatched away' the actor.
" A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said in a tweet.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said Kannada cine industry has lost one of its greatest contemporary icons.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N. Chandrababu Naidu called the demise of the power actor huge loss for the Kannada film industry
Joining in grief is a host of South stars including Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Lakshmi Manchu, R Madhavan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran among many others. Puneeth’s fans are remembering the late actor as “one of the kindest and noblest” film stars.
Jr NTR shared a picture of Puneeth and wrote, “Heartbroken! Can’t believe you have gone so soon.” “Gone too soon brother. Rest in peace,” wrote Tovino Thomas.
Actor Mahesh Babu remembered him as the most humble person he have ever met and interacted with.
Superstar Chiranjeevi called the untimely death of Puneeth a huge loss to the Kannada and Indian film fraternity.
GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul, says R Madhavan