New Delhi: Kannada star actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a major heart attack on Friday (October 29). The actor was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru in the morning and was in the ICU. A statement from the Vikram hospital read, "Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar aged 46 years was brought to the emergency department of Vikram Hospital with a history of chest pain at 11:40 am, he was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated."

Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely death has sent shockwaves across the country, with tributes pouring in from all quarters. Taking to his twitter handle, PM Modi said that a cruel twist of fate had 'snatched away' the actor.

" A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said in a tweet.

A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said Kannada cine industry has lost one of its greatest contemporary icons.

Deeply shocked and appalled to hear about the sudden demise of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar who is also the son of late legendary Kannada star Rajkumar avargal. Both our families share a cordial bond for many decades. Thus, it's a personal loss to me. pic.twitter.com/AFXqF34L6z — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 29, 2021

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N. Chandrababu Naidu called the demise of the power actor huge loss for the Kannada film industry

Shocked to learn of Puneeth Rajkumar's passing. His untimely demise is a huge loss for the Kannada film industry. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/drL4BOMLR4 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 29, 2021

My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Gone too soon. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2021

Joining in grief is a host of South stars including Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Lakshmi Manchu, R Madhavan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran among many others. Puneeth’s fans are remembering the late actor as “one of the kindest and noblest” film stars.

Jr NTR shared a picture of Puneeth and wrote, “Heartbroken! Can’t believe you have gone so soon.” “Gone too soon brother. Rest in peace,” wrote Tovino Thomas.

Heartbroken! Can’t believe you have gone so soon. pic.twitter.com/55lt4r62d1 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 29, 2021

Actor Mahesh Babu remembered him as the most humble person he have ever met and interacted with.

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021

Superstar Chiranjeevi called the untimely death of Puneeth a huge loss to the Kannada and Indian film fraternity.

Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. 💔

Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021

OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon 💔 #PuneethRajkumar — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2021

GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul, says R Madhavan

GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021

💔💔💔 One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung pic.twitter.com/U8RyOJdFMu — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 29, 2021

This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow! #PuneethRajkumar 🙏 pic.twitter.com/45EltouKWw — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 29, 2021

I just can’t process this!! Such a passionate ,warm and humble human being !! this is so tragic . Deepest condolence to his family .may his soul rest in peace 💔 #PuneethRajkumar — Hansika (@ihansika) October 29, 2021

Rest in Peace #PuneethRajkumar sir 🙏🏻Prayers and condolences to the family and fans for this irreplaceable loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/8E7z8w48mE — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) October 29, 2021

Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar

My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2021