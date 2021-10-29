Bengaluru: Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday afternoon. The actor was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after he suffered a heart attack. Puneeth was 46 years old. Surprisingly, Just five hours back, this Kannada Superstar tweeted his best wishes on Bhajarangi 2’s grand release today.Also Read - RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Fans Gather Outside Hospital, High Alert in Karnataka - LIVE UPDATES

He last tweeted today (October 29) at 7.33 a.m, where he wished luck to the entire team of Bhajarangi 2. The movie is a Kannada language fantasy-action film featuring Shiva Rajkumar and Bhavana Menon in lead roles.

Check out the tweet below:

Actor Sonu Sood confirmed the news of his death and tweeted, “Heartbroken Broken heart. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar. (sic)”

Puneeth went to a local clinic where he got ECG (Echo cardiogram) done. The results confirmed that he was having a heart attack. While he was on his way to Vikram hospital, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Dr Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospital, told ANI that Puneeth was admitted to the hospital after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am.

Soon after the news about Puneeth Rajkumar’s hospitalisation was made public, his fans gathered outside Vikram hospital. Police officials are currently providing security. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, Kannada actor Yash and several others went to the hospital.

One of the biggest stars in Kannada cinema, Puneeth is the son of superstar Rajkumar. He started his career as a child artist with 1985 film Bettadu Hoovi, and even won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist.

He was made his debut as a lead actor with 2002 Kannada film Appu. Some of his popular famous films include Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra, among others. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which released early this year and became a blockbuster.