Bengaluru: Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, who was laid to rest on Sunday morning. Thousands of grieving fans had flocked to the city’s Kanteerava stadium since Friday evening from different parts of the state to pay their last respects to their favourite actor.Also Read - Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Rites Performed with State Honours at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru

Considered the Kannada cinema’s reigning star, Puneeth, youngest of the five children of thespian and matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, died at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday. Also Read - Puneeth Rajkumar's Eyes Donated, Just Like His Father's In 2006

But how did such a young actor die suddenly despite being healthy and exercising regularly? His family doctor narrated how Puneeth’s last day went and what led to the heart attack. Also Read - Puneeth Rajkumar Dead: Die Hard Fan Of Kannada Actor Dies By Suicide, 2 More Dead Due To Cardiac Arrest

On Friday (October 29), Puneeth did his regular workout along with boxing and steam sessions, after which he was exhausted, said his cardiologist Dr Ramama Rao.

As per media reports, the doctor said Puneeth looked normal when he walked into the clinic on Friday. Dr Rao explained that the cause of Puneeth’s death was a medical condition called ‘sudden death’ caused by a massive cardiac arest.

He surmised that excessive workout might have ruptured Puneeth’s coronary arteries leading to a blood clot that eventually resulted in his cardiac arrest.

After his gym session, Puneeth visited the doctor around 11.20 am. As soon as Puneeth walked into the clinic with his wife, Dr Rao immediately examined him. Dr Rao said Puneeth complained about being tired but had no chest pain.

On the basis of Puneeth’s examination, the doctor found that his blood pressure and heartbeat sounded normal and his lungs were also fine. However, Dr Rao noticed that Puneeth’s was sweating and decided to conduct an ECG immediately.

He referred Puneeth to Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital after noticing a strain in his ECG (electrocardiogram).

The cardiologist said that Puneeth was sent to the hospital in his car, lying down to reduce the strain on his heart. Dr Rao said Puneeth reached the hospital within five minutes of leaving the clinic.

As for why the sudden death caused by cardiac arrest happened, the doctor said that it is most likely because the heartbeat becomes very irregular, leaving the heart incapable of supplying blood to the brain and other vital organs. Dr Rao said that when this happens, even if the patient is in ICU it is very difficult to revive them and the chances of survival are very slim.

He even said the Puneeth had no underlying health issues. “Appu was not diabetic, non-hypertensive, he was not on any medication. With such clean habits and the fact that he was young, I sent him to Vikram hospital with full confidence, thinking that he will be well despite seeing the strain that showed on the ECG,” Dr Rao told TV9.

“This couldn’t have happened to Puneeth because he exercised regularly. He knew that he had to do exactly these many reps, this much boxing, etc. His body was used to it, he didn’t put his body through any excessive strain. This has been standard routine for him for many decades,” he added.