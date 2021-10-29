Puneeth Rajkumar Dies: Karnataka minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced a state funeral for Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar who died of a heart attack on Friday. The actor’s family has decided to keep his mortal remains at the Kanteerava Stadium till Saturday evening for his fans to pay their last respects. In an official statement, the state announced that the last rites of the beloved actor will be done with state honours.Also Read - Puneeth Rajkumar Complained of Chest Pain After 'Routine Morning Exercise': Hospital Releases Official Statement After Kannada Superstar's Death

In an official statement released on Friday evening, the cardiologist who treated the superstar revealed that Puneeth’s heart had stopped when he was brought to the Vikram Hospital on Friday at around 11:30 pm. The official statement from cardiologist Dr Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospitals, read: Also Read - ‘Wonderful Personality’: PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar

This is a great regret that we report the demise of Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar, a leading actor of the Kannada Film Industry. Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar was an extremely fit 46-year-old gentleman. This morning, after his routine exercise, he complained of chest pain and was taken to his family doctor where he was diagnosed with an acute heart attack and he was immediately referred to our hospital for further management. On arrival at our hospital, Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar was non-responsive and his heart had stopped – this is called Cardiac Asystole. We made all attempts and immediate cardiac resuscitation was initiated including cardiac massage, defibrillation, or shock therapy, and the patient was even put on a ventilator and all other medications. In spite of that, the patient continued to be non-responsive and his heart refused to pick up. Hence, after prolonged efforts by the entire team, consisting of an emergency specialist, the ICU specialist, and a cardiology team, we had to stop resuscitative measures at 2:30 pm. We regret the passing of Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar and express solidarity with the family and give them our sincere condolences (sic).

Puneeth Rajkumar died of a heart attack on Friday, October 26. The actor, popularly known as ‘powerstar’ of the Kannada film industry, took his last breath at the age of 46. He was admitted to the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of chest pain at around 11:30 am on Friday. In an official statement, the doctors mentioned that they tried to do their best to improve his condition but couldn’t resurrect him. An official statement from the hospital had read, “Puneet Rajkumar was brought to the emergency department with a history of chest pain at 11:40 am. He was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated (sic).” Also Read - Fans Throng Vikram Hospital As News of Puneeth Rajkumar's Death Spreads | Video

Later, actors Sonu Sood, Lakshmi Manchu, and filmmaker Boney Kapoor among others confirmed the news of his death. “Heartbroken Broken heart. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar (sic),” wrote Sonu on Twitter.

Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of legendary actors Rajkumar and Parvathamma. Puneeth started his career as a child artist and also won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Bettada Hoovu in 1985. He acted in over 29 Kannada films including Yuvarathnaa, Raajakumara, Anjani Putra, Power, and Appu. Puneeth was fondly called Appu by his fans. His passing away has left a huge void in the hearts of millions of fans. It’s a huge loss for the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace!

Live Updates

  • 6:43 PM IST

    Puneeth Rajkumar’s funeral to take place on Saturday | Popular Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites will be held on Saturday after the return of his elder daughter Vanditha from the US. Karnataka Revenue Minister R. Ashok stated that the actor’s last rites will be conducted with government honours.


    His mortal remains were taken to his residence from the hospital. Later, his body will be kept at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru after 6.30 p.m. for final viewing till late Saturday evening.
  • 6:08 PM IST

    Puneeth Rajkumar’s Death: Official statement from Dr. Ranganath Nayak – Cardiologist, Vikram Hospitals:

    “This is a great regret that we report the demise of Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar, a leading actor of the Kannada Film Industry. Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar was an extremely fit 46-year-old gentleman. This morning, after his routine exercise, he complained of chest pain and was taken to his family doctor where he was diagnosed with an acute heart attack and he was immediately referred to our hospital for further management. On arrival at our hospital, Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar was non-responsive and his heart had stopped – this is called Cardiac Asystole. We made all attempts and immediate cardiac resuscitation was initiated including cardiac massage, defibrillation, or shock therapy, and the patient was even put on a ventilator and all other medications. In spite of that, the patient continued to be non-responsive and his heart refused to pick up. Hence, after prolonged efforts by the entire team, consisting of an emergency specialist, the ICU specialist, and a cardiology team, we had to stop resuscitative measures at 2:30 pm. We regret the passing of Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar and express solidarity with the family and give them our sincere condolences.”

  • 6:06 PM IST

    Karnataka CM Pinarayi Vijayan mourns the death of Puneeth Rajkumar | Vijayan took to Twitter to offer his condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar’s family. His tweet read:

  • 5:39 PM IST

    Puneeth Rajkumar to be given state honour | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai says that the last rites of actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be done with state honours.

  • 5:22 PM IST

    PM Narendra Modi mourns Puneeth Rajkumar’s death | On Friday evening, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer condolences to the fans and the family members of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away due to a heart attack. His tweet read:

  • 4:48 PM IST

    Puneeth Rajkumar’s mortal remains taken to his residence | The mortal remains of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar were taken to his residence in Sadashivnagar in Bengaluru where fans have already gathered in huge numbers to pay their last respect to the departed actor.

  • 4:29 PM IST

    Fans remember Puneeth Rajkumar for his generosity | Several fans of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar took to Twitter to write about all the social work that the actor did in his lifetime. One of the tweets read:

  • 4:23 PM IST

    Chiranjeevi mourns Puneeth Rajkumar’s death | In a heartbreaking post on Twitter, megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, “Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! puneethrajkumar gone too soon. Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!”


  • 4:14 PM IST

    Puneeth Rajkumar’s death leaves fans in shock | Everyone including Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans were left shocked as the news of their superstar passing away surfaced on social media. They flooded the social media platforms with several trends to offer their condolences.

  • 4:12 PM IST

    Puneeth Rajkumar’s last social media post | Actor Puneeth Rajkumar posted on social media seven hours before taking his last breath. Read the full story here.