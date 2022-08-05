Puneeth Rajkumar to be Honoured With Karnataka Ratna Award: Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with Karnataka Ratna posthumously on November 1 on the day of Kannada Rajyotsava, according to an ANI report. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently inaugurated the annual Lalbagh flower show, which is dedicated to Puneeth Rajkumar and his father Rajkumar. CM Bommai announced that the government will be forming a committee which consists of Rajkumar family members to present the award. He will be the 10th recipient of state’s highest civilian honour. CM Bommai had declared that in Puneeth Namana event that Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with Karnataka Rathna recognizing his philanthropic works and his contribution in the field of films.Also Read - Allu Arjun Visits Puneeth Rajkumar's Home, Meets His family to Pay Tribute- See Pics

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in the last October due to a heart attack at the age of 46. Puneeth Rajkumar’s last commercial film Lucky Man is likely to be released this month. The teaser and promo of the film featuring the actor has won accolades from his fans. His ambitious project Gandhadha Gudi which explores the rich flora and fauna of Karnataka will get a theatrical release in October. The project is helmed by Amoghavarsha. Also Read - 5 Things Viewers Will Love About Danish Sait’s Comedy Adventure ‘One Cut Two Cut’

For more updates on Puneeth Rajkumar and Karnataka Rathna, check out this space at India.com. Also Read - James: Late Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Movie Poster Released