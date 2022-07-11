B Praak’s wife shares emotional note: Singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan lost their newborn child last month. The singer announced the devastating news on social media. On July 10, Sunday, exactly a month after the incident, Meera once again took to Instagram and shared a heartbreaking note. She talked about losing her ‘little heartbeat, blood and flesh and how she wishes for the little soul to come back to her whenever he’s ready.Also Read - B Praak, Arijit Singh to Neha Kakkar: Here's How Much Top Indian Singers Charge For One Song | Full List

Meera mentioned that her baby gave her a second life and she is always going to miss him. A part of the note read, "I will miss you until we meet again. I wish u stay happy and peaceful wherever u are ♥️ am sure someone needed you more than me but I'll pray that u come back to me whenever the time is right and u are ready to be mine forever 🌸 (sic)." Here's the full post:

B Praak and his wife lose newborn child

On June 15, B Praak shared a note on Instagram, revealing that they had lost their newborn son and it was the most painful phase of their lives. Later, Meera wrote an emotional poem on social media in which she talked about experiencing the little heart of the child beating inside her and how she will never stop loving the child wherever he may be. A part of her post on Instagram read, “All those months.. is silent. Your little arms and legs moving vigorously. All those months… are now still. We dreamt so much of watching u grow, holding you tight, but destiny was such that all I will dream of is your smile. Mama will love you till the end of time and reality is you were, you are and will always be Mine (sic).”

B Praak and Meera got married in 2019. They welcomed their first child in 2020. The couple is still trying to come to the terms with the huge loss. We wish them more strength!