Diljit Dosanjh supports 'Justice For Sidhu Moosewala:' Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh tweeted about the 'Justice for Sidhu Moosewala' movement on Thursday night. The popular Punjabi star simply shared the poster of the campaign on his official Twitter account and wrote "#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala" followed by the candle symbol. The tweet comes in support of the campaign initiated by Sidhu Moosewala's family members. On Thursday, the fans and family of the late singer organised a candle march in Mansa, Sidhu's village, and other places.

While many people took to the streets in Mansa and joined the departed singer's family, many lit a candle in their own place to show solidarity with Moosewala's parents in seeking justice after his murder. The singer's Instagram is being currently managed by his family members. Taking to social media, Moosewala's family members wrote, "We request everyone, who cannot join us in Mansa today for the candle march, to do the same in their neighbourhoods, towns or localities. Please email us the details of your organised candlelight vigils and we will share those on our social media platforms (sic)."



Diljit’s gesture of sharing the viral poster being used for the campaign was appreciated by his fans and others on social media. Several Twitter users highlighted how he is one of those rare people in the industry who has shown open support to Sidhu Moosewala’s family and those seeking justice for him. One user wrote, “I’m glad someone from the music industry finally broke the silence and spoke for the justice for our legend #SidhuMooseWala ⛳ Thank you Diljit. You have my respect from now onwards 👏🏻❤ #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala (sic).”

CHECK HOW FANS APPRECIATED DILJIT DOSANJH’S GESTURE IN SEEKING JUSTICE FOR SIDHU MOOSEWALA:

I’m glad someone from music industry finally broke the silence and spoke for the justice for our legend #SidhuMooseWala ⛳ Thank you Diljit. You have my respect from now onwards 👏🏻❤#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/tuXAD3t9mO — Roshii khan (@roshii_khan) August 25, 2022

Thanks bai . Everyone in Music industry should demand for our brother Sidhu Moosewala justice . #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala #1CandleForMoosewala #CandleMarchForMoosewala — Mr.Singh (@5911MrSingh) August 25, 2022

Thanks for supporting and standing with Shubdeep parents please we all want Justice — Fan (Deep sidhu , Nangal Ambiyan , Shubdeep) (@grewal_jagvir) August 25, 2022

Earlier this year, Diljit paid an emotional tribute to Sidhu Moosewala during his concert in Vancouver. He later took to social media to share a glimpse of the same performance. He also paid tributes to Punjabi actor Deep Sandhu who died in a car crash this year, and Kabbadi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu who also passed away recently.