Sidhu Moose Wala death case update: Balkaur Singh, the father of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has claimed that his son's friends were behind his murder. Moose Wala was murdered in Mansa, Punjab on May 29. While addressing a gathering in the same place, Balkaur Singh said that his late son didn't know those whom he considered 'brothers' would become his enemies one day. He added that he would soon reveal the names of those who have allegedly killed his son.

As per a report in news agency PTI, Balkaur alleged that a few people were jealous of his son's success that he had achieved in a very short period. He said the singer couldn't realise that those were not the right people for him. "Some black sheep became enemies of his career. It was his misfortune that people whom he met at the beginning (of his career) were not the right persons. He could not realize that those claiming to be his brothers would now become his enemy tomorrow. I will take their names. Let the time come. It is a matter of a few days. I will make everything clear about who did what," he said.

Sidhu Moose Wala death case latest update

Sidhu Moose Wala, originally named Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was one of the most loved Punjabi singers in the country. He was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 this year. A Canada-based gangster named Goldy Brar, originally named Satinder Singh, claimed responsibility for the singer's murder. He was identified as a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Out of the six shooters who killed Sidhu, three were arrested, two were neutralised and one continues to stay absconding.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s father demands justice

In their official statement, the Punjab police said Sidhu’s murder was in retaliation for Akali leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder that happened last year. After Moose Wala’s death, his father has been addressing his fans and the media to allege that his son was the target of a big conspiracy and he was too naive to understand everything at 28. In a statement to the Times of India, Balkaur said, “I can’t bear to see my son as a statue at 28. We wait for justice. The killers, whether sitting on foreign soil or here, should be punished. Why give security to someone who claims openly that he killed Moose Wala?”

Moose Wala’s father also got his face tattooed on his arm with ‘Sarwan Putt’ written below it, which is the Punjabi for ‘obedient or caring son.’