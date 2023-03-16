Home

Punjabi Actor Aman Dhaliwal Attacked While Working Out in America, Video Goes Viral

Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal is hospitalised at the present and is recovering from the attack in the US

Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal, who stays in the US, was attacked while working out in the gym. A video has been shared on social media that showed the accused has kept Aman at a knife point. A user on Twitter shared a video that read, “Famous actor Aman Dhaliwal, who has worked in Punjabi and Hindi films, has been fatally attacked in America. The attack took place when he was exercising in the gym.

An assailant entered the gym armed with a knife and launched an attack.”

Aman has worked alongside Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in Jodhaa Akbar, Big Brother, Virsa (2010), Ik Kudi Punjab Di and Ajj De Ranjhe.

Watch the viral video:

An assailant entered the gym armed with a knife and launched an attack. pic.twitter.com/4CgtTYJB3y — Parmeet Bidowali (@ParmeetBidowali) March 16, 2023

The assault took place when the Aman was exercising in the gym and the assailant brandished a knife and threatened gymgoers. The attack has left Dhaliwal with several injuries and scars across his torso. The Ek Kudi Punjab Di actor is hospitalised at the present and is recovering from the attack.

