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Punjabi actress Roopi Gill makes Cannes debut in stunning ivory-golden sharara suit, says Punjab di mitti...

Punjabi actress Roopi Gill makes Cannes debut in stunning ivory-golden sharara suit, says ‘Punjab di mitti…’

Actress Roopi Gill, who has been seen in Ashke, Stranger and Diamond music videos, makes her Cannes debut in traditional ivory golden outfit to promote her Punjabi film Chardikala.

Roopi Gill (PC_ Instagram)

Cannes 2026: Punjabi actress Roopi Gill made a graceful appearance on the prestigious 2026 Cannes Film Festival red carpet, representing Punjabi cinema on the international stage while promoting her upcoming film Chardikala, also starring Ammy Virk. The film is set for a theatrical release on May 29. Gill’s presence at the globally celebrated event marked a significant moment for Punjabi cinema, drawing international attention to Chardikala. She represented “Punjab di Mitti” on the Cannes red carpet and wore a stunning traditional outfit. The pictures from the red carpet left everyone stunned, and the addition of Indian jewellery enhanced the overall look. The aesthetic visuals from the French Riviera won hearts on the internet.

Elegantly dressed in a traditional Punjabi ensemble, the actor brought a strong cultural identity to one of cinema’s most recognised platforms. Roopi Gill’s outfit featured an ivory sharara set, consisting of an off-white short kurta paired with voluminous sharara pants detailed with delicate gold block printing and embroidery. The standout element of the look was a traditional phulkari-style ivory dupatta with a heavily ornate gold border, draped over her head in classic Punjabi fashion. She completed the look with elegant ethnic jewellery, including a traditional Polki and Kundan necklace accented with emerald drops, matching statement earrings, and gold bangles. Her sleek hairstyle, tucked beneath the dupatta, kept the focus on the intricate craftsmanship of the attire and jewellery. Sharing the inspiration behind her appearance, Gill captioned the moment, “Punjab Di Mitti, Cannes De Carpet Te” (“The soil of Punjab on the carpet of Cannes”).

Ammy Virk, who also stars in the film reposted the picture and praised Roopi Gill for representing Punjabi heritage on global platform.He wrote, “@roopilgill kya baat ae, feeling proud. Saadi film Cannes film festival te gyi ae”.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roopinder Kaur Gill (@roopigill_)

Also Read: Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria revives old-Hollywood glamour in ivory corset gown and emerald statement jewellery

Who is Roopi Gill?

Roopi Gill is a popular Punjabi actress who made her acting debut with “Ashke” in 2018, and it was directed by Amberdeep Singh for which sh received PTC award. She rose to fame with her performance in the music video for the song “Diamond“, by Gurnam Bhullar. Also, she appeared in the music video of “Stranger” song by Diljit Dosanjh. She has frequently collaborated with Sukh Sanghera for music videos and films. In 2019, she appeared in Laiye Je Yaarian, for which she received PTC Critics Award for Best Actress.

Also Read: Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt reacts after being mobbed by a crowd during appearance, video goes viral

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