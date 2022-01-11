Chandigarh: Jasmin Bhasin and Gippy Grewal starrer Honeymoon goes on floor. It is a Punjabi comedy written by Naresh Kathooria and directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra. While the shooting has begin today in Punjab, Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek from the sets. The actor dropped a picture in which she can be seen posing with Gippy Grewal. Jasmin looks prettiest dressed in a traditional Punjabi salwar suit. Gippy, on the other hand, can be seen dressed in a white sweatshirt paired with denim and a jacket. The two actors can also be seen holding a clapperboard that reads, ‘Muhurat’.Also Read - Sussanne Khan Makes Her Relationship Official With Arslan Goni, Wishes Him Birthday With Hearts And Kisses - See Viral Pic

Several fans and friends took to the comment section of Jasmin's post and wished her luck. Boyfriend Aly Goni also commented, 'I am so happy'. Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna also wrote, 'All the best Jas'.

Sure to tickle your funny bones with the flavour of drama, Honeymoon revolves around the story of the just married couple- Deep & Sukh who want to go on their Honeymoon. But Deep’s naive and extended family, blissfully unaware of what a honeymoon actually entails, tag along with the newlyweds, as they have never been out of their village. And thus begins a mad ride of 16 people travelling together on the honeymoon which is only meant for the lovebirds.

A T-Series Films and Baweja Studios Production “HONEYMOON” starring Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin, directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri.