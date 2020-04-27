Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal’s latest Punjabi song Miss You has been released on Monday-April 27 and is getting a lot of love from fans. The romantic song, the beautiful lyrics and Gippy’s soulful voice makes this song a must on your playlist. The video features Gippy Grewal himself and the song is going viral on the Internet. Also Read - Aamir Khan Plays With Gippy Grewal's Son on The Sets of Laal Singh Chaddha, Photos go Viral

The song has already garnered more than 150 k likes within few hours of releasing on video-streaming platform YouTube. Miss You has been penned by Happy Raikoti and the music has been given by Enzo. The song has been released under Gippy Grewal's home production banner 'Humble Music'.

It is a black and white video song which will touch your heart. Also, Gippy Grewal looks dapper in the song as he makes some killer expressions.

It is a black and white video song which will touch your heart. Also, Gippy Grewal looks dapper in the song as he makes some killer expressions.

Gippy Grewal is one of the most popular siger, actor, producer and filmmaker who is best known for his cotribution to the Ounjabi movie and music industry.He has starred in several blockbuster Punjabi movies such as Carry On Jatta, Lucky Di Unlucky Story, Bhaji in Problem, Jatt James Bond, among several others and is also the recipient of several awards such as PTC Best Actor Award and PIFAA Best Actor Award.

In his music career, he made his debut in 2002 with hit song Chakk Ley and later became more popular with songs and albums like Nasha, Phulkari, Phulkari 2 Just Hits and Gangster. His 2012 song Angreji Beat, featured in the Bollywood film Cocktail.

He has also starred in several Hindi movies such as Second Hand Husband, Lucknow Central, among others. He will be next seen in movies like Maa and Manje Bistre 3.