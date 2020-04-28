The 2020 movie Sufna featuring Ammy Virk, Tania, Jagjeet Sandhu, which was released on 14 February 2020, has been leaked online by Indian piracy website Tamilrockers. It is a Punjabi-language film directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and it has been produced by Navneet Virk and Gurpreet Singh. Jagdeep Sidhu has written the story of the movie Sufna. Also Read - Voot’s The Raikar Case Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Sufna is the story of a man who falls in love with a daily wager from another village. The orphaned girl is awaiting her father's return and in this wait, paves a new way for the man she loves. How the story finally brings these two at a point of no return, is what this film is about. Any more revelation of the story might spoil the fun. The movie is subtle and very real. The audience didn't feel that they were watching a film, it felt like a real story playing in front of their eyes. There is no forced melodrama, instead, the story moves with a lot of ease without bumps or song breaks or even unnecessary action sequences.

Take a look at the screenshot taken from the notorious website:

Tamilrockers also have all the domains, by banning them on the internet, they start taking a new domain every time and do piracy asap. However, this should be noted that every Friday Tamilrockers leak the films just a few hours after its release. Earlier, films such as Street Dancer 3D, Panga, Chhapaak, Good Newwz, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Panipat, Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh was also leaked by Tamilrockers.

