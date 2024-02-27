Home

Punjabi music composer Bunty Bains had gone with his family to eat at Katani Premium Dhaba in Sector 79 Mohali, where the firing took place.

Punjabi music composer and lyricist, Bunty Bains, known for shaping the careers of notable artists, including the late Sidhu Moose Wala, faced a life-threatening situation in Mohali, Punjab. The chilling incident took place at Katani Premium Dhaba in Sector 79, where unidentified assailants targeted Bains in a brazen act of violence. In a shocking turn of events, gunshots were fired at Bunty Bains, but he had left the place 30 minutes before the attack took place.

Promptly reporting the incident to the police, Bains disclosed to Aaj Tak/India Today that the ordeal didn’t end with the attack. Shortly after, he received a menacing phone call, demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore under the threat of dire consequences, including his own demise if the demand went unmet. The ominous call, allegedly from Lucky Patial, a notorious gangster believed to be operating from Canada, added a layer of complexity to the situation. Lucky Patial has affiliations with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs, notorious for their involvement in criminal activities across Punjab.

Law enforcement authorities have initiated an investigation into the shocking shooting incident and the subsequent threat made to Bunty Bains. The connection to Lucky Patial and his notorious criminal associations further intensifies the complexity of the case.

Breaking: Gunfire occurred at a Katani Premium Dhaba in Sector 79, where Punjabi lyricist Bunty Bains was having dinner with his family and friends. After Bunty Bains posted a story on Instagram, bullets were fired at the restaurant 30 minutes later. Fortunately, they were not in… pic.twitter.com/1eZuDM0OU8 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) February 27, 2024



Bunty Bains has managed the music releases of Sidhu Moosewala. It is noteworthy that Sidhu Moose Wala himself fell victim to a drive-by shooting in May 2022, with gangster Goldy Brar claiming responsibility for the tragic incident.

