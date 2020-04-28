After Punjab Police launched a nationwide tribute #MainBhiHarjeetSingh to all frontline warriors such as policemen and healthcare professionals who have been attacked by people in different parts of the country, Punjabi stars stood in support of the campaign. Starting from Gurdas Maan, Satinder Sartaaj, Honey Singh, Happy Raikoti, Gurpreet Ghuggi took to social media to express their tribute. Also Read - Complaint Against Punjabi Singer Gurdas Maan For Not Performing at Golden Temple-Themed Durga Puja

Gurdas Maan wrote, "My love and respect for inspector Harjit Singh and his family and all those frontline corona warriors #mainbhiharjeetsingh #mainbhiharjitsingh @PunjabPoliceInd".

Honey Singh shared a video and penned, “Let us all stand together in solidarity against any attack on the frontline warriors fighting #Covid19. SI Harjeet Singh is a symbol of bravery and I salute his spirit and courage. A big salute to @PunjabPoliceInd, @DGPPunjabPolice and @hospadmnpgi #MainBhiHarjeetSingh”.

Let us all stand together in solidarity against any attack on the frontline warriors fighting #Covid19. SI Harjeet Singh is a symbol of bravery and I salute his spirit and courage. A big salute to @PunjabPoliceInd, @DGPPunjabPolice and @hospadmnpgi #MainBhiHarjeetSingh pic.twitter.com/9BdtkJvT84 — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) April 27, 2020



Satinder Sartaaj also wrote, “Sincere gesture of respect to SI Harjeet Singh as a symbol of dedicated servicemen to the humanity. It is very heart warming initiative from the entire #PunjabPolice to wear his name on chest as #honour. #MainbhiHarjeetSingh #Sartaaj #CovidWarriors @dgppunjabpolice #Corona”.

Harjeet Singh is recovering and his hand has started to regain movement. Watch this video:

It has been 2 weeks since SI Harjeet Singh’s hand was operated upon in PGI. I am extremely happy to share that he is recovering well & that his hand has started to regain movement. Sharing this video of braveheart Harjeet Singh with you all. pic.twitter.com/5PD4JyyvdS — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 27, 2020

Harjeet was attacked by a group of ‘Nihangs’ (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue top). They allegedly attacked him in Punjab’s Patiala district, on being asked to stop, they chopped his hand.