The Punjabi film ‘Pauda’ starring Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa is all set for a theatrical release on April 12, 2021. This will be the first Punjabi-language film to release in cinemas since coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The film is helmed by debutant director Rupinder Chahal is produced by Pawan Gill and Atul Bhalla. The producers said that they are thrilled about the film’s debut in theatres. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Joins Hands With Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa For Punjabi Romantic-Comedy 'Honsla Rakh'

“The film is the first one to come to theatres after the pandemic. We were to release last year but couldn’t due to the situation, but now we are very excited to see the positive footfalls in theatres as people have been sitting at home for a while,” Gill and Bhalla said in a statement. Also Read - Punjabi Movie Sufna Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Site



The romantic comedy follows the story of Jaggi, a loveable, desi, Punjabi village boy, who runs a successful dairy farm and is in a relationship with Raunak, an Air Force officer’s daughter, and how her father disapproves of their relationship and this ensues to the comedy of errors.

Backed by A&A Pictures and Brat Films, the movie is produced by Bhalla, Gill, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill, Balwinder Singh Janjua. It will be released by Zee Studios worldwide.

With inputs from PTI!