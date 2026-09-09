Punjabi singer Ammy Virk’s car attacked after Canada concert, 7 shots fired

Punjabi singer Ammy Virk’s car was targeted in a shooting after his Canada concert, with seven bullets reportedly hitting the vehicle. Here’s what happened.

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Ammy Virk (PC: Instagram)

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk has reportedly escaped unharmed after a vehicle linked to his concert convoy was targeted in a shooting in Abbotsford, Canada. The incident took place shortly after his show, turning what should have been a routine journey back into a tense situation. Abbotsford Police Department have confirmed that multiple shots were fired at a moving vehicle and that nobody was injured, according to the reports. While reports have linked the vehicle to Ammy Virk, authorities have not publicly confirmed the identities of those inside.

Ammy Virk’s car targeted after Canada concert

The incident reportedly took place late on September 5, 2026, shortly after Ammy Virk performed at Rogers Forum in Abbotsford as part of his 2026 Unity Tour. At around 11:00 pm, a vehicle travelling through the 2500-block of McCallum Road in Abbotsford came under fire from occupants of another vehicle.

According to Abbotsford Police Department, the attackers were travelling in a dark-coloured SUV and fired multiple shots at the moving vehicle. Police confirmed that the incident was targeted, although the motive remains under investigation. The singer has not publicly shared details about the incident at the time of writing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ammy virk (@ammyvirk)

Seven shots fired, no injuries reported

According to the latest media reports, it is said that around seven shots hit the vehicle. Some accounts have reported between seven and ten rounds being fired. Despite the gunfire, everyone inside the vehicle was reportedly safe and no injuries were reported.

The reports have also claimed that the vehicle was a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and that the bullets caused damage to the vehicle, particularly around the rear section. However, details about the occupants and the extent of the damage have not been officially confirmed by Canadian police.

About Ammy Virk

Ammy Virk is a popular Punjabi singer, actor and producer, known for hits like Qismat, Hath Chumme, and Haaye Ve. He also built a major acting career with films including Angrej, Bambukat, Nikka Zaildar, Qismat, Laung Laachi and the Hindi film 83.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ammy virk (@ammyvirk)

He recently performed as part of his 2026 Unity Tour in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, on September 5, 2026. The concert attracted a large audience and was one of the latest stops on his North American tour.

Later that night, a vehicle associated with his convoy was reportedly targeted in a shooting on McCallum Road. No injuries were reported, and Abbotsford Police are investigating the incident as a possible targeted attack.

Ammy Virk has not yet shared any official statement on this matter. For now, the investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for suspects.