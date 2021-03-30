Punjab: Punjabi singer Diljaan passed away at the age of 31 in a road accident in Amritsar on Tuesday, March 30. A report on India Today claimed that Diljaan had left Amritsar for Kartarpur and on his way, his car met with an accident. Diljaan resided in Kartarpur. After his car collided with a truck parked on roadside, he was rushed to the hospital nearby. The singer died on the spot and his body has been sent for post-mortem. Also Read - Pauda Release Date Out: Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa Starrer Becomes First Punjabi Film To Have Theatrical Release

Diljaan is survived by his wife and children. They are presently in Canada. The entire Pollywood industry is mourning the sudden demise of Diljaan. Master Saleem took to his social media and wrote: “RIP Diljaan @diljaanlive mainu samjh nahi aa reha ki kahan kal da Chota jeha bacha mere samne jawan hoyea bahut aacha mukaaam banaya punjabi gayaki vich so sad bahut zeyada dhakka laga hai man nu parmatma diljaan nu apne charna nal lawe 😭😭😭😭😭”. Also Read - Punjabi TV Actor Murdered in Nainital For Having Extra Marital Affair, Husband Held

May his soul rest in peace. Also Read - Punjabi Hot Actor Sonam Bajwa Looks Sexy AF in Sheer Black Outfit as She Poses Seductively For The Camera