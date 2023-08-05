Home

Punjabi Singer Juggy D Says, ” Sidhu Jaise Na Koi Aya Hai Na Koi….,” Opens Up About Relation With Sidhu Moosewala | Exclusive

Juggy D is back to the music world with two of his latest songs. In an exclusive conversation with india.com, the Punjabi singer opened up about his musical journey, his battle with mental health and his relation with late singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Music is soulful, it is therapeutic. Like the highs and lows of life, there are high and low musical notes to sync life with. Tuning life with these notes Punjabi puttar Jagwindar Singh Dhaliwal, a.k.a Juggy D is back in the world of music with his latest sons Tere Naal and Meri Banja. With groovy music and catchy tunes, the songs have been released on his Youtube channel and have garnered over three million views. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Juggy D openly talked about his musical journey, his battle with alcoholism, and his upcoming songs and recounted anecdotes about his relationship with the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

To begin from where it all began, we asked Juggy when he decided to pursue music as a career. To this he said that “If it is your dream, do not give up. You got to believe in yourself first.” Juggy’s journey started at a very young age. “ I have been singing for so many years and people kept telling me bro release something because we love listening to you and imagine how many more people would love listening to you. So, people got me to do it.”

Juggy D recently posted that he has completed 1 year and nine years sober. “ Every day sober is another big accomplishment. Right now I am in a very postive space and by sharing my story, I am inspiring people as well.

PUNJABI RAP TO SINGS BEING TRANSLATED IN BOLLYWOOD, ‘ GANA KHARAB HOJATA HAI,’ SAYS JUGGY

Delving more into the realm of music, we talked about how rapping, somewhere, was introduced to the Indian crowd with Punjabi singers and now rapping is gaining much traction. Emphasising over this genre, Juggy said that rap is too big in India now being performed in different dialects. Rap is a “phenomenon” that is here to stay.

With the changing time and tide, the music industry is also evolving. Recently there have been several Punjabi songs that have been translated into Hindi and are often being used in Bollywood movies as well. When asked, if the Punjabi essence gets lost in translation, Juggy said, “ Sometimes when Punjab songs are translated in Hindi, woh gana same nhi rehta. Woh gana kharab hojata hai. I think if you want to use that song, keep it in its true form, Punjabi form. Pura Punjabi gana Hindi mai change karna mujhe to nhi acha lagta. If you purposefully make Hindi-Punjabi songs that is okay.”

JUGGY D ON SIDDHU MOOSEWALA

Sidhu Moosewala was like a younger brother to me, said Juggy. “ I first met him while presenting the best lyricist award to him in UK. We regularly talk about him. He has actually got bigger after passing. It is like he is still here. Uske gaane jo hain, he will live forever. With Siddhu it was a different vibe. Na Siddhu jaise kabhi koi aya hai na kabhi koi ayga. He was just something different.”

Reminiscing his days with Moosewala, he said, “We have met so many times and he was going to shoot the video to my upcoming song Patakhe. He was a really cool guy, a very good human being and I do miss that guy. Jo woh insane tha, acha insane tha, dil uska saaf tha.”

JUGGY HAS AN EXCITING PIPELINE COMING UP

“I have a lot of music ready. Now that I have control over my own channel, I can release as many songs as and when I wish. So there was a super hit song in Hindi called, “Billi Billi”, so the producer of that song is my DJ and so the next song is coming out with him Patakhe. And it’s more of a desi, hip-hop kind of track. We also of two or three Bollywood numbers as well. Other than that there are some international collaborations as well that I just can’t talk about yet,” said Juggy while elaborating about his musical odyssey.

Speaking about his songs, Juggy also highlighted how social media has become a way of expression to connect with people. When asked if he had reservations about coming back to music after so many years, he said, “Because I have been in the industry for 20 years, I have a core fan base who have grown with us. However, with social media, we have to post reels etc and that is connecting with millennials and Gen Z.

We all have some tracks that play onloop. Towards the end, we asked Juggy about his personal favourite and he said “ Sohneya has to be my very best and personal favourite. I wrote that myself and composed it myself and woh ajj bhi chalta hai. My second favourite is Nachna Tere Naal.”

With a mellifluous and exciting pipeline, Juggy D is all set to launch several peppy tracks as he gears up to make his mark once again in the industry.

