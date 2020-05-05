Punjabi songs are famous for expensive cars, helicopters, guns, gang and alcohol. It is sad to know that singers promote and don’t consider any social responsibility while making such tracks. One of the Punjabi singers Sidhu Moosewala is far away from this realization. After a video of the singer playing with a real rifle went viral, he was seen shooting at a firing range.

A criminal case has been filed against Punjabi pop singer Sidhu Moosewala and five police personnel, after a video showing him shooting at a firing range went viral on social media. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta has also ordered the immediate suspension of DSP Headquarters, Sangrur Daljit Singh Virk in the matter. This comes amid the nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The incident took place in front of five cops who were at the gun range in Sangrur’s Badbar village. In the video, Sidhu Moosewala is seen using an assault rifle in front of police officers who were allegedly deputed at the range by Sangrur DSP (Headquarters) Daljit Singh Virk.

A criminal case under Section 188 of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act has been registered against the accused.

Earlier this year, a case was registered against Sidhu Moosewala and Mankirt Aulakh for allegedly promoting gun culture and violence through a song uploaded on social media. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had expressed concern over the propagation of violence and gun culture in Punjabi songs.