Sidhu Moosewala Died: Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at the Mansa district after his security cover was scaled down by the state government yesterday. Moosewala was popular among the rural belts of the state and was among the 424 VIPs whose security was downsized by the Punajb’s AAP government. Many celebs have expressed their remorse and offered condolences to the family of the deceased on Twitter. Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Dadlani and Tehseen Poonawala are among the prominent celebrities who tweeted on the microblogging site.Also Read - Moosewala Death: AAP's Cheap Politics Cost Us Dearly, Manjinder Singh Sirsa Levels Serious Allegations

Check out the twitter reactions:

Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo🙏🏻 #sidhumoosewala — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2022

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I’m without words. He’s a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022

shocked and devastated… this can’t be true man. #sidhumoosewala — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 29, 2022

Moosewala was 28 year old and had joined the Congress party in December, months ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls. He contested the polls from Mansa but lost to AAP’s Vijay Singla.

