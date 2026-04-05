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Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma breaks silence on Ghaziabad show controversy, Sab darr gaye...

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma breaks silence on Ghaziabad show controversy, ‘Sab darr gaye…’

Sunanda Sharma finally comments on the Ghaziabad show disruption, explaining what happened and asking for understanding from fans while reflecting on the unexpected chaos during her performance.

Renowned singer Sunanda Sharma faced an unexpected situation while performing at Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. A student suddenly jumped on stage causing a moment of panic for both the singer and audience. The incident sparked discussions on social media with many curious about her reaction. Sunanda immediately addressed the situation by posting a video on her Instagram, explaining what happened on stage and urging understanding from the college management. She emphasized that the student likely had no harmful intentions and appealed for forgiveness while thanking fans for their unwavering support during the unsettling moment.

What happened during the Ghaziabad show?

In her Instagram video Sunanda said, “Hello everyone, this is Sunanda Sharma. Kal RKGIT Ghaziabad college mein thoda sa mishappening ho gayi…” She explained that while performing, the student suddenly appeared on stage catching everyone off guard. Sunanda added, “Sab dar gaye, main bhi dar gayi. Mera reaction bhi bhot loud tha stage pe jab wo ekdum se aa gaye.” Security concerns forced her to leave the stage quickly and she stated, “We were not prepared for that.”

Sunanda confirmed that college authorities have taken strict measures against the student but she personally forgave them. She added, “Kayi baar kisi ke pyar jatane ka tareeka galat ho jata hai. I don’t think unki intention galat thi.” She directly addressed the student saying, “Us student ko mai ye kehna chahungi ki aap kisi ko bhi pyar karte hain uska ek tareeka ho sakta hai apna apna…bas yahi kehna chahungi.”

Sunanda Sharma’s heartwarming message to fans

The singer ended her video by expressing gratitude to fans for their constant love and support. She said, “Thankyou very much for being so kind always, and itna pyar dete hain aap sab. Thankyou very much to all of you guys.” Her reaction was praised for handling the incident with grace while keeping the focus on understanding and positivity.

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Who is Sunanda Sharma?

Sunanda Sharma is a prominent Punjabi playback singer and actress who rose to fame through social media song covers. She made her professional debut with “Billi Kat Gayi” and delivered hits like “Jaani Tera Naa” and “Patake.” Beyond music, she acted in the film Sajjan Singh Rangroot establishing herself as a versatile entertainer in Punjabi film industry.

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