Allu Arjun’s Next After Pushpa 2: Another Pan-India Film With Trivikram Srinivas

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to release in 2024. Given the love that the first part of the film received, the sequel is anticipated to be a blockbuster.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films. (Credits: Instagram)

Allu Arjun has become a pan-India superstar after his film Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021. While the actor already had a huge army of fans in the south, his popularity seems to have gone beyond imagination in the last two years. Fans are eyeing the release of Allu Arjun’s sequel to his 2021 hit, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, which also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, is scheduled to release in 2024. Given the love that the first part of the film received, the sequel is anticipated to break all records. But there is more for Allu Arjun’s fans besides the sequel of Pushpa.

Allu Arjun Joins Forces With Trivikram Srinivas For Another Pan-India Film

Iconic star Allu Arjun is all set to take his fans off their feet with another pan-India project. For the upcoming project, the actor is collaborating with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram Srinivas. Production house Haarika and Hassine Creations announced the duo coming together for their film. The production house tweeted, “The Dynamic duo reunite for the 4th time! Icon StAAr @alluarjun & Our Darling director #Trivikram garu coming together for our #Production8https More Details Soon!”

Allu Arjun’s Next Film

Speculations around the duo coming together for Allu Arjun’s next started after a source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that the actor will join forces with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram for another pan-India project.

Speaking about the film, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Allu Arjun has signed his next film after Pushpa 2 – The Rule. It’s directed by Trivikram. The actor and director have collaborated on successful films in the past like Julayi (2012), S/O Satyamurthy (2015) and the blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Nothing much is known about the plot but it’s guaranteed to be a complete mass entertainer.”

Details About Allu Arjun’s Next Film

The source went on to share the details about Allu Arjun’s next with Trivikram. They said that it will be a pan-India film that will be released in Hindi along with other languages. Calling Allu one of the “biggest stars of India”, the source stated that Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 (2021) has made the actor extremely popular and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has also been widely consumed in the Hindi-speaking markets. The source added that the upcoming project will be one of the most anticipated releases of the actor.

Allu Arjun’s Next To Go On Floors Soon

Not only this, the source also added that Allu Arjun is busy with Pushpa 2- The Rule whereas Trivikram Srinivas is currently gearing up for the release of Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu. “Once both are done with their respective projects, they are expected to take their film on floors,” they said.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. The makers of the film dropped a glimpse of the movie on the birthday of Allu Arjun earlier this year. The glimpse left the fans thrilled about the movie.

