Home

Entertainment

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Gets a Grand Welcome With Flowers, Big Banners, Crackers And More at Vizag – WATCH

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Gets a Grand Welcome With Flowers, Big Banners, Crackers And More at Vizag – WATCH

Allu Arjun's fans gathered to greet him, and they showered him with flowers as he arrived at the Hyderabad airport. The actor's photos and videos are making several rounds on social media - WATCH

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Gets a Grand Welcome With Flowers, Big Banners, Crackers And More at Vizag - WATCH

Allu Arjun was spotted wearing black cargo pants and an olive green shirt at the Hyderabad airport. With his long hair in an untidy bun and stylish black sunglasses, the actor exuded nothing but sheer elegance. Allu Arjun’s fans and followers gave him a warm welcome when he arrived in Vizag. His fans showered him with flower petals in a few of the photos and videos that have been shared online. Allu Arjun was also seen in a video posted by a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) surrounded by adoring admirers who are trying to get a good look at their idol. For those who don’t know, the superstar arrived in Vizag to film a part of the much anticipated Pushpa: The Rule.

Allu Arjun Lands in Vizag – WATCH

Icon star @alluarjun landed in Vizag amidst grand welcome from the fans pic.twitter.com/zbSzJ3C2y6 — All India Allu Arjun Fans & Welfare Association (@AIAFAOnline) March 10, 2024

Allu Arjun Army vizag Rally

400+ bikes

15 cars

15 Autos

150 flags

Theenmar

40 Kg

Cutouts Banners Fire crackers etc.,

Allu Arjun Army @alluarjun #AlluArjun #AlluArjun #Pushpa2TheRule @alluarjunpic.twitter.com/8gEq7UuliC — Praveen (@stylishpravi143) March 10, 2024

Allu Arjun’s arrival erupted joy and excitement amongst his fans. They gathered outside the airport to greet him. Followers turned the event into a type of party to show their affection for the ‘Pushpa‘ star. Their fans and followers dropped fire emojis in the comment section. His fans swamped the social media website with the hashtag ‘Vizag Gadda Allu Arjun Adda.’

One of the users wrote, “Vizag @alluarjun Cults mass (sic).” Another user wrote, “King of social media icon, stylish, mass, swag all in one this actor (sic).”

Allu Arjun, who portrayed the title gangster in Pushpa: The Rise, will play the same character in the sequel of the film. The movie is scheduled to open in theatres on August 15, 2024. The film, which Trivikram is directing, is making the ends to meet for the film to be a huge hit. For the unversed, Allu Arjun was honoured with a National Film Award for his work in ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ He thanked people on social media following the announcement of the National Film Awards cast in August. “A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honoured and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled,” he wrote.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.